Earthquake aftermath in Pakistan
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake stand at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake receives medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake prepares tea as he is surrounded by rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Paramilitary soldiers carry survivors of an earthquake to receive medical treatment following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Paramilitary soldiers carry survivors of an earthquake to receive medical treatment following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier, who survived the earthquake, stands on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed during the quake, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake pray for their dead relatives near their damaged mud houses after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake survivors lie on a bed at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to treat casualties of the disaster, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake holds his daughter as he stands near his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Survivors of Tuesday's earthquake try to remove their carpet from the rubble of their destroyed mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
