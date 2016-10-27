Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016

Earthquake hits Italy

A collapsed church is seen after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman makes a phone call as she sits on the ground after an earthquake in Ussita. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A bed is seen in a collapsed house after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter with a rescue dog search a collapsed building after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A stained glass window is seen in a collapsed church after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Firefighters inspect a collapsed building after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A Virgin Mary statue is seen in a collapsed church after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter carries jackets after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter searches a collapsed building after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman carries her belongings after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Officers of the State Forestry Corp national police stand in front of a collapsed church in Campi di Norcia. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Sport equipment is seen in a collapsed store after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man sits on a camping bed after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter with a rescue dog search a collapsed building after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter looks at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A collapsed house is seen after an earthquake in Borgo Sant'Antonio near Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Two women carry their belongings after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A collapsed building is seen next to a petrol station after an earthquake in Visso. REUTERS/Max Rossi

