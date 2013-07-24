Earthquake in China
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000...more
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged. REUTERS/Stringer
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A woman grieves as rescuers walk past after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman grieves as rescuers walk past after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and paramilitary policemen carry a coffin to a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and paramilitary policemen carry a coffin to a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is seen beside the ruins of a damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman is seen beside the ruins of a damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen search for victims after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen search for victims after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers head to Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers head to Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Tibetan monk (2nd R) prays as villagers grieve for their dead relatives during a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A Tibetan monk (2nd R) prays as villagers grieve for their dead relatives during a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An aerial picture shows the view of Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows the view of Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Nurses support an injured woman who is taken to a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Nurses support an injured woman who is taken to a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man holds a baby after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a baby after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The family member of a victim cries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The family member of a victim cries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the...more
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the municipal government said, with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured woman lies on a stretcher as she is pushed into a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured woman lies on a stretcher as she is pushed into a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen search for victims amongst collapsed houses after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen search for victims amongst collapsed houses after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured people receive treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured people receive treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man feeds water to an injured woman on a stretcher after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man feeds water to an injured woman on a stretcher after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People stand next to a collapsed house after an earthquake struck Minxian county of Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People stand next to a collapsed house after an earthquake struck Minxian county of Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Australia's asylum seekers
A look at the dangerous journeys of those seeking asylum in Australia.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
The rebel armory
With the U.S. agreeing to arm the Syrian rebels, a look at the weaponry available to them, from makeshift mortars to heavy guns.
The West Bank-Israel commute
There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel daily. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.