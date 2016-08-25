Earthquake in Italy
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
People cover themselves with blankets as they prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A rescuer carries bread following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man covers himself with a blanket near a car as he prepares to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A bathroom is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A wounded person is carried out from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A doll is seen on the rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A body is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An injured person is rescued with a helicopter following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Friars stand with two women in front of collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An injured man is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers prepare food and basic necessities in front of a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A body is covered by cloth next to rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A partially collapsed church is seen following an earthquake in Accumoli di Rieti, central Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer
A woman cries after been rescued from her home following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A woman sits along the road following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People walk past rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Rescue workers take a rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers work at a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A man wrapped in a blanket looks on as a rescuer with a dog stand in front a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Next Slideshows
Attack on American University in Kabul
Foreign staff and dozens of students were trapped on the campus of American University of Afghanistan in Kabul after suspected militants attacked it with...
Ethnic tensions flare in Congo
Inter-ethnic tensions in Democratic Republic of Congo surge in the wake of massacres that have killed hundreds of civilians.
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
Obama visits Louisiana floods victims
President Barack Obama walked door to door in an East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood hugging people and offering assurances that the country would help them...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.