Pictures | Wed Aug 24, 2016 | 8:40pm EDT

Earthquake in Italy

Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
People cover themselves with blankets as they prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People cover themselves with blankets as they prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
People cover themselves with blankets as they prepare to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rescuers work following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A rescuer carries bread following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A rescuer carries bread following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A rescuer carries bread following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man covers himself with a blanket near a car as he prepares to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man covers himself with a blanket near a car as he prepares to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man covers himself with a blanket near a car as he prepares to spend the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A bathroom is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A bathroom is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A bathroom is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers walk through rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A wounded person is carried out from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A wounded person is carried out from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded person is carried out from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A doll is seen on the rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A doll is seen on the rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A doll is seen on the rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A body is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A body is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A body is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An injured person is rescued with a helicopter following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

An injured person is rescued with a helicopter following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
An injured person is rescued with a helicopter following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Friars stand with two women in front of collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Friars stand with two women in front of collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Friars stand with two women in front of collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An injured man is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

An injured man is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
An injured man is carried away following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers prepare food and basic necessities in front of a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Rescuers prepare food and basic necessities in front of a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers prepare food and basic necessities in front of a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work on a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A body is covered by cloth next to rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A body is covered by cloth next to rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A body is covered by cloth next to rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A partially collapsed church is seen following an earthquake in Accumoli di Rieti, central Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

A partially collapsed church is seen following an earthquake in Accumoli di Rieti, central Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A partially collapsed church is seen following an earthquake in Accumoli di Rieti, central Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer
A woman cries after been rescued from her home following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A woman cries after been rescued from her home following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A woman cries after been rescued from her home following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A woman sits along the road following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A woman sits along the road following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A woman sits along the road following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People walk past rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

People walk past rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
People walk past rubble following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Rescue workers take a rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Rescue workers take a rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescue workers take a rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers work at a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Rescuers work at a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A man wrapped in a blanket looks on as a rescuer with a dog stand in front a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A man wrapped in a blanket looks on as a rescuer with a dog stand in front a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man wrapped in a blanket looks on as a rescuer with a dog stand in front a collapsed house following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
