Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2012 | 2:30pm EDT

Earthquake in Mexico

<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Close
1 / 20
<p>A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
2 / 20
<p>A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Close
3 / 20
<p>Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
5 / 20
<p>Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Close
7 / 20
<p>Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 20
<p>Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
9 / 20
<p>Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
10 / 20
<p>Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo </p>

Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo

Close
11 / 20
<p>Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
14 / 20
<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television

Close
15 / 20
<p>Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Close
16 / 20
<p>Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
17 / 20
<p>Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Travelogue: Myanmar

Travelogue: Myanmar

Next Slideshows

Travelogue: Myanmar

Travelogue: Myanmar

Inside the isolated country once known as Burma.

Mar 21 2012
Gunman attacks Jewish school

Gunman attacks Jewish school

A gunman shoots dead three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in France.

Mar 21 2012
Death of a pope

Death of a pope

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.

Mar 20 2012
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest volcano erupts.

Mar 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast