Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 9:15am EDT

Earthquake in the Philippines

<p>Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

<p>A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER

<p>Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

