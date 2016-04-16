Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 15, 2016 | 9:15pm EDT

Earthquake rattles Japan

A damaged building caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
The site of a landslide caused by an earthquake is seen in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Police officers check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from his collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in a parking lot in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man walks near a damaged house and car caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Collapsed houses caused by an earthquake are seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Evacuees use newspapers to warm themselves at Prefectural University of Kumamoto after an earthquake in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Broken dishes are seen at a restaurant after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Damage to Kumamoto Castle caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man walks near a damaged road caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An injured person is carried by rescuers near a damaged house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Firefighters walk among collapsed houses caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Kyushu Expressway, damaged by an earthquake is seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A woman reacts at a health and welfare center acting as an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A damaged stone wall caused by an earthquake is seen at the Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A local resident rests with a pet dog at an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A collapsed house is seen after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road after they are evacuated from their home after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A derailed Shinkansen bullet train caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents walk next to a collapsed wall after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A woman takes shelter after another earthquake hit the area at a hotel in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Evacuees gather in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People wrapped in blankets sit on the road as they are evacuated from a hotel after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
