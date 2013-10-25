Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2013 | 9:15am EDT

East German secret police museum

<p>The office of late minister Erich Mielke, who commanded the Ministry for State Security, is exhibited inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The office of late minister Erich Mielke, who commanded the Ministry for State Security, is exhibited inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of...more

Friday, October 25, 2013

The office of late minister Erich Mielke, who commanded the Ministry for State Security, is exhibited inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
1 / 15
<p>Old tape and paper notes are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Old tape and paper notes are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where...more

Friday, October 25, 2013

Old tape and paper notes are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
2 / 15
<p>A visitor reads a leaflet next to a picture showing tape recorders used for surveillance inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A visitor reads a leaflet next to a picture showing tape recorders used for surveillance inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A visitor reads a leaflet next to a picture showing tape recorders used for surveillance inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
3 / 15
<p>A bugging device developed and built in Bulgaria in the 1980's, called "Bodil", is on display seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A bugging device developed and built in Bulgaria in the 1980's, called "Bodil", is on display seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A bugging device developed and built in Bulgaria in the 1980's, called "Bodil", is on display seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
4 / 15
<p>A visitor leaves an exhibit of an office room inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A visitor leaves an exhibit of an office room inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A visitor leaves an exhibit of an office room inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
5 / 15
<p>A "Memocord" dictaphone used for covert recordings is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A "Memocord" dictaphone used for covert recordings is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A "Memocord" dictaphone used for covert recordings is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
6 / 15
<p>A visitor views a special autofocus camera for infrared photography, with infrared beams concealed in the doors of a car, inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A visitor views a special autofocus camera for infrared photography, with infrared beams concealed in the doors of a car, inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A visitor views a special autofocus camera for infrared photography, with infrared beams concealed in the doors of a car, inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
7 / 15
<p>A wrist watch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A wrist watch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A wrist watch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
8 / 15
<p>A cassette tape recorder used for surveillance is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A cassette tape recorder used for surveillance is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A cassette tape recorder used for surveillance is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
9 / 15
<p>Telephone sockets and junction boxes with microphones, amplifiers and transmitters for room surveillance are seen on display inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Telephone sockets and junction boxes with microphones, amplifiers and transmitters for room surveillance are seen on display inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

Telephone sockets and junction boxes with microphones, amplifiers and transmitters for room surveillance are seen on display inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
10 / 15
<p>A desk with surveillance equipment is seen on display inside a room at the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A desk with surveillance equipment is seen on display inside a room at the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A desk with surveillance equipment is seen on display inside a room at the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
11 / 15
<p>A cassette tape recorder and a photo camera used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A cassette tape recorder and a photo camera used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A cassette tape recorder and a photo camera used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
12 / 15
<p>A "Robot Star 50" photo camera and accessories used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A "Robot Star 50" photo camera and accessories used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

A "Robot Star 50" photo camera and accessories used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
13 / 15
<p>Cameras and lenses used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Cameras and lenses used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

Cameras and lenses used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
14 / 15
<p>One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, October 25, 2013

One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Mystery of the Roma girl

Mystery of the Roma girl

Next Slideshows

Mystery of the Roma girl

Mystery of the Roma girl

Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.

Oct 24 2013
Saudi women

Saudi women

As debate rages over Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving, here's a look at the kingdom's women.

Oct 24 2013
Wildfires in Australia

Wildfires in Australia

A state of emergency has been declared as around 60 bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney with weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days.

Oct 24 2013
Merkel on the phone

Merkel on the phone

Germany has information that Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone may have been monitored by the U.S.

Oct 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast