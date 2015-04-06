Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 5:05pm EDT

Easter Egg Roll

President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has become a modern celebration of springtime that welcomes thousands of families to the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has become a modern celebration of springtime that welcomes thousands of families to the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 16
First lady Michelle Obama reads "Oh, the Things You Can Do That Are Good For You", a Tish Rabe adaptation of a Dr. Seuss book. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

First lady Michelle Obama reads "Oh, the Things You Can Do That Are Good For You", a Tish Rabe adaptation of a Dr. Seuss book. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama reads "Oh, the Things You Can Do That Are Good For You", a Tish Rabe adaptation of a Dr. Seuss book. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 16
President Barack Obama gets hit on the head by a rebound while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama gets hit on the head by a rebound while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama gets hit on the head by a rebound while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 16
President Barack Obama directs the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Barack Obama directs the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama directs the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 16
Families take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Families take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Families take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 16
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama start the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama start the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama start the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
6 / 16
President Barack Obama plays tennis with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama plays tennis with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama plays tennis with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 16
Morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa (C) and Michael Strahan (R) participate in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa (C) and Michael Strahan (R) participate in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa (C) and Michael Strahan (R) participate in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
8 / 16
President Barack Obama jokes around after hitting a basket while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama jokes around after hitting a basket while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama jokes around after hitting a basket while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 16
Ally Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony blows a kiss after the group sang Happy Birthday with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to mark the fifth anniversary of the first lady's "Let's Move!" children health initiative. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ally Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony blows a kiss after the group sang Happy Birthday with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to mark the fifth anniversary of the first lady's "Let's Move!" children health initiative....more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Ally Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony blows a kiss after the group sang Happy Birthday with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to mark the fifth anniversary of the first lady's "Let's Move!" children health initiative. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 16
First lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 16
President Barack Obama laughs as he reads the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama laughs as he reads the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama laughs as he reads the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 16
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 16
President Barack Obama plays basketball with John Wall of the NBA's Washington Wizards. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama plays basketball with John Wall of the NBA's Washington Wizards. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama plays basketball with John Wall of the NBA's Washington Wizards. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 16
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cheer on children during the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cheer on children during the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cheer on children during the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 16
Children take part in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Children take part in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children take part in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Turning 111 years old

Turning 111 years old

Next Slideshows

Turning 111 years old

Turning 111 years old

Born in 1904, Hector Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named.

Apr 06 2015
Thai army draft

Thai army draft

Transgenders, Buddhists and others participate in a Bangkok army draft.

Apr 06 2015
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 03 2015
In the sumo ring

In the sumo ring

Sumo fans cheer for the sport's top fighters at an annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.

Apr 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast