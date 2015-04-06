Easter Egg Roll
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has...more
First lady Michelle Obama reads "Oh, the Things You Can Do That Are Good For You", a Tish Rabe adaptation of a Dr. Seuss book. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama gets hit on the head by a rebound while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama directs the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Families take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama start the first race. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama plays tennis with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa (C) and Michael Strahan (R) participate in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama jokes around after hitting a basket while playing basketball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ally Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony blows a kiss after the group sang Happy Birthday with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to mark the fifth anniversary of the first lady's "Let's Move!" children health initiative....more
First lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the annual Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama laughs as he reads the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny kick off the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama plays basketball with John Wall of the NBA's Washington Wizards. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cheer on children during the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children take part in the Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
