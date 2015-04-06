President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has...more

President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. The traditional event, which dates back to the 19th century, has become a modern celebration of springtime that welcomes thousands of families to the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

