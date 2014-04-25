Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 25, 2014 | 12:45pm EDT

Easter Feria bullfights

<p>Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. The four-day Easter Feria opens the French bullfight season in April and is held in the Roman-built arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. The four-day Easter Feria opens the French bullfight season in April and is held in the Roman-built arena....more

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. The four-day Easter Feria opens the French bullfight season in April and is held in the Roman-built arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
1 / 12
<p>French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. Several hundred thousand people visit the city of Arles in the Provence region with tens of thousands of aficionados who attend the bullfights. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. Several hundred thousand people visit the city of Arles in the Provence region with tens of thousands of...more

Friday, April 25, 2014

French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. Several hundred thousand people visit the city of Arles in the Provence region with tens of thousands of aficionados who attend the bullfights. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
2 / 12
<p>Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
3 / 12
<p>Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
4 / 12
<p>French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
5 / 12
<p>Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
6 / 12
<p>Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
7 / 12
<p>Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
8 / 12
<p>Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
9 / 12
<p>Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
10 / 12
<p>Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
11 / 12
<p>Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, April 25, 2014

Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Most influential people

Most influential people

Next Slideshows

Most influential people

Most influential people

A sampling of personalities from the latest Time 100 list.

Apr 24 2014
Bullfighting master class

Bullfighting master class

School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.

Apr 23 2014
NY cat cafe

NY cat cafe

The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan.

Apr 23 2014
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

Apr 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast