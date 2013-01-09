Eastern Mediterranean storm
An Israeli fireman throws a rope to his colleague after they rescued passengers who were swept away in their car during flash floods near Jerusalem January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man (L) looks at water flowing into the northern Dead Sea during a flash flood January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Girls take pictures of water flowing into the Dead Sea during a flash flood near Kibbutz Ein Gedi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of Palestinian civil defense rides in a boat through a flooded area caused by heavy rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian rides a donkey cart through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians ride in a boat through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Palestinian civil defense evacuates children through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks out of a fogged up bus window in Jerusalem January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man removes the snow in front of his shop in Aley, eastern Lebanon, January 9, 2013. At least 17 people have also died due to the storm in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the Palestinian territories. Schools in some areas have been shut for...more
Children play with snow in Aley area, eastern Lebanon, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha
Palestinian walk along a snow covered road in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians play with snow during a snow storm in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A car drives through the snow in Aley area, eastern Lebanon January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A boy makes a print of his hand on a car windscreen covered with snow before clearing it, during stormy weather in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A dog walks in the snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People watch as water flows in a stream during stormy weather near the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers stand on a bridge over the Saar waterfall on the slopes of the Golan Heights, during stormy weather January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers look at the Saar waterfall on the slopes of the Golan Heights, during stormy weather January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy and a man walk with umbrellas as snow falls during stormy weather in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands on a bridge overlooking flooded railway tracks during stormy weather in Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. Unusually heavy winter rains forced the closure of main access routes to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, causing gridlock in and around Israel's...more
Floodwaters cover the Ayalon highway during stormy weather in Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Railway workers stand at a flooded train station in Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS'/Nir Elias
Waves crash against a seawall during stormy weather in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man walks on the beach with a dog as others kitesurf in the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv during stormy weather January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A person stands on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea on a stormy day at Nitzanim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man looks at water flowing into the Dead Sea during a flash flood near Kibbutz Ein Gedi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
