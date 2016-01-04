Edition:
Easy riders of Japan

A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New Year outing in the Mount Fuji region. This Japanese motorcycle subculture dates back in the 1950s and its riders regularly chafe with police because of their provocative traffic behavior and bike customizing, that is often deemed illegal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Policemen inspect a customized Bousouzoku style motorcycle at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mount Fuji and the Imperial Japanese flag is painted on the tank of a Bousouzoku motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. The sticker reads: "If you confront me, I will kill you". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A biker pushes his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Policemen stop a Bousouzoku biker at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman squats next to a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man and a woman pose on a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Policemen keep an eye on Bousouzoku bikers as they wait at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Helmets rest on the seat of a Bousouzoku style motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman is reflected in the rear mirror of a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bikers ride a Bousouzoku motorbike in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A baseball bat is strapped to the seat of a Bousouzoku style motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Bousouzoku biker waits at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A biker rests against his Bousouzoku style motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A helmet rests on the raised passenger saddle of a Bousouzoku style motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Policemen hand out penalties to Bousouzoku bikers for illegal customization of their motorcycles at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

