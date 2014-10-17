Ebola in America
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading Stop the Flights as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Emergency workers in hazmat suits work in a Pentagon parking lot after a woman who recently traveled to Africa vomited there, in Washington October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Pentagon police officer directs a woman away from a closed-off Pentagon parking lot where a woman who recently traveled to Africa vomited, in Washington October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students sit on the ground after being cordoned off by police and barrier tape following an Ebola scare at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California, October 16, 2014. Officials kept students from leaving a section of the school after one of...more
U.S. Representative Billy Long (R-MO) holds up a copy of a magazine with an Ebola headline as public health officials testify before a House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the U.S. response to the Ebola...more
Emergency personnel wearing protective clothing prepare to enter a residential apartment after a second health care worker, Amber Vinson, tested positive for the Ebola virus in Dallas October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis, in Washington October 16, 2014. ...more
A man walks by security personnel at a patient's entrance of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland October 16, 2014. Nina Pham, the first Texas nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola after treating a Liberian man at a Dallas hospital, is...more
Emergency personnel put on protective clothing as they prepare to enter Amber Vinson's apartment in Dallas October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
Texas nurse Amber Vinson (L) steps from an ambulance at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014, after being transferred from Texas Presbyterian Hospital. REUTERS/Jerry Jordan
An ambulance transporting Amber Joy Vinson arrives at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Emergency personnel wearing protective clothing approach a residential apartment after a second healthcare worker tested positive for the Ebola virus in Dallas, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department
Members of the emergency response team with Protect Environmental Services unloads plastic barrels to be used to collect contents from Amber Vinson's apartment in Dallas, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A private security officer checks the ID of a passerby at the Village Apartment complex where Amber Vinson resides in Dallas, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center photo shows Bentley the dog belonging to Nina Pham, a nurse who contracted Ebola, being transported in Dallas in this photo released on October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dallas Animal Services and Adoption...more
The apartment building where Nina Pham, the first U.S. health worker to be infected by the Ebola virus resides, is seen in Dallas, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of Nina Pham, a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A metal barrel containing contaminated belongings of Nina Pham is seen in front of the health worker's residence in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A Dallas police officer and a Dallas Fire Department Community officer, Shawn Williams (R) stand in front of the residence of Nina Pham in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers in hazardous material suits clean up after removing the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
One of the people who was in the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, leaves the building in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker wearing a hazardous material suit puts up a tarp at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus, was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A worker power-washes the sidewalk in front of the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Red Cross worker delivers food to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
