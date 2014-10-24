Edition:
Ebola in New York

Members of the media and pedestrians peer into the window of The Meatball Shop at 64 Greenwich Avenue in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, October 24, 2014
Cleaning crews with Bio Recovery Corporation prepare to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 24, 2014
Members of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation carry equipment into the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
A member of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation changes the sign on the side of a truck during work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 24, 2014
Don Weiss, a doctor with the New York City Health department, speaks outside the bar and bowling venue The Gutter, which was visited by Craig Spencer, a doctor who tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, October 24, 2014
Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Cleaning crews arrive with "Bio Recovery Corporation" at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pedestrians walk past the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Commuters depart an L train during the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 24, 2014
Bar and bowling venue The Gutter stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 24, 2014
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 24, 2014
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 24, 2014
A member of the New York City Department of Health speaks to neighbors of Dr. Craig Spencer in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
A woman reads alert on Ebola inside the Bellevue Hospital where Dr. Craig Spencer is being treated for Ebola symptoms in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
A man mops the entrance of Dr. Craig Spencer's building while a journalist exits, before it was confirmed he had contracted Ebola, in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
Riqui Lawrence looks up towards his apartment after speaking to the media about his concerns after it was confirmed that his neighbor, Dr. Craig Spencer, contracted Ebola, in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 24, 2014
An exterior view of Bellevue Hospital in New York City, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 24, 2014
Members of the New York City Department of Health exit the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 24, 2014
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police stand guard on the corner across the street from Dr. Craig Spencer's apartment, after it was confirmed he has contracted Ebola, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 24, 2014
