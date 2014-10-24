Ebola in New York
Members of the media and pedestrians peer into the window of The Meatball Shop at 64 Greenwich Avenue in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cleaning crews with Bio Recovery Corporation prepare to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation carry equipment into the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation changes the sign on the side of a truck during work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Don Weiss, a doctor with the New York City Health department, speaks outside the bar and bowling venue The Gutter, which was visited by Craig Spencer, a doctor who tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October...more
Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cleaning crews arrive with "Bio Recovery Corporation" at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians walk past the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Commuters depart an L train during the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bar and bowling venue The Gutter stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the New York City Department of Health speaks to neighbors of Dr. Craig Spencer in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman reads alert on Ebola inside the Bellevue Hospital where Dr. Craig Spencer is being treated for Ebola symptoms in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man mops the entrance of Dr. Craig Spencer's building while a journalist exits, before it was confirmed he had contracted Ebola, in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Riqui Lawrence looks up towards his apartment after speaking to the media about his concerns after it was confirmed that his neighbor, Dr. Craig Spencer, contracted Ebola, in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An exterior view of Bellevue Hospital in New York City, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the New York City Department of Health exit the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police stand guard on the corner across the street from Dr. Craig Spencer's apartment, after it was confirmed he has contracted Ebola, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
