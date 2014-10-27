Ebola in New York
Members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a barrel to be loaded in a truck of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after cleaning the apartment where Dr. Craig Spencer...more
A woman pauses as she participates in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Media members and New York City police stand outside a Bronx apartment building, October 27, 2014, from where a 5-year-old boy who arrived from Guinea was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York and has exhibited a low-grade fever and will be tested...more
Morgan Dixon, fiancee of Dr. Criag Spencer, and Dr. Jay Varma, Deputy Commissioner of Health for New York City, arrive at the apartment Dixon shares with Spencer, October 25, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Laurance Philip Mokuwa, originally from Sierra Leone, wears a face shield as he participates in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
NYPD officers ask a man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as a Halloween costume, to move away from the area near the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" load barrels into a truck after taking them from the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People chant as they participate in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio eats a meatball during lunch at The Meatball Shop in October 25, 2014. Ebola patient Dr. Craig Spencer, who is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital, ate at the restaurant earlier this week and de Blasio wanted to...more
Mayor Bill de Blasio leaves after having lunch at The Meatball Shop October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An NYPD officer stands guard near the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives while members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" works inside the apartment October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A U.S. Postal Service worker wears a face mask and gloves as he arrives at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation carry equipment into the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation changes the sign on the side of a truck during work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Don Weiss, a doctor with the New York City Health department, speaks outside the bar and bowling venue The Gutter, which was visited by Craig Spencer, a doctor who tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, in Brooklyn, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the New York City Department of Health speaks to neighbors of Dr. Craig Spencer in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman reads alert on Ebola inside the Bellevue Hospital where Dr. Craig Spencer is being treated for Ebola symptoms, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An exterior view of Bellevue Hospital in New York City, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Refugees of Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
Battling militants in Lebanon
The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.
Leaving Afghanistan
A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.
Ukraine votes
Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.