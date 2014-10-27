Edition:
Ebola in New York

Members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a barrel to be loaded in a truck of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after cleaning the apartment where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A woman pauses as she participates in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Media members and New York City police stand outside a Bronx apartment building, October 27, 2014, from where a 5-year-old boy who arrived from Guinea was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York and has exhibited a low-grade fever and will be tested for the Ebola virus, according to city officials. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Morgan Dixon, fiancee of Dr. Criag Spencer, and Dr. Jay Varma, Deputy Commissioner of Health for New York City, arrive at the apartment Dixon shares with Spencer, October 25, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Laurance Philip Mokuwa, originally from Sierra Leone, wears a face shield as he participates in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NYPD officers ask a man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as a Halloween costume, to move away from the area near the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" load barrels into a truck after taking them from the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People chant as they participate in a march to end Ebola October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio eats a meatball during lunch at The Meatball Shop in October 25, 2014. Ebola patient Dr. Craig Spencer, who is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital, ate at the restaurant earlier this week and de Blasio wanted to reassure New Yorkers it was safe to eat there. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mayor Bill de Blasio leaves after having lunch at The Meatball Shop October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An NYPD officer stands guard near the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives while members of a cleaning crew with "Bio Recovery Corporation" works inside the apartment October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A U.S. Postal Service worker wears a face mask and gloves as he arrives at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Members of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation carry equipment into the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A member of a cleaning crew with Bio Recovery Corporation changes the sign on the side of a truck during work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Don Weiss, a doctor with the New York City Health department, speaks outside the bar and bowling venue The Gutter, which was visited by Craig Spencer, a doctor who tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, in Brooklyn, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Commuters ride an L train for the morning commute in New York, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cleaning crews arrive with Bio Recovery Corporation to work at the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A member of the New York City Department of Health speaks to neighbors of Dr. Craig Spencer in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman reads alert on Ebola inside the Bellevue Hospital where Dr. Craig Spencer is being treated for Ebola symptoms, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An exterior view of Bellevue Hospital in New York City, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

