Ebola in Texas

Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, walks with Reverend Jesse Jackson (L) in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. At right is Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, holds hands with Reverend Jesse Jackson in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Workers in hazardous material suits clean up after removing the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Josephus Weeks (R), nephew of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, thanks supporters at a prayer vigil for his uncle in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit carries out a barrel of contents from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying as children watch from a neighboring apartment in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (L) gives directions to one of the people at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit seals up a barrel at the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
One of the people who was in the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, leaves the building in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit is seen inside an apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
One of the people who were in the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, leaves it in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Workers wearing hazardous material suits arrive at the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (R) escorts the people who were at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, into his car in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker wearing a hazardous material suit puts up a tarp at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus, was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A hazardous materials cleanup trailer enters the apartment complex in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2014 where a Liberian man with Ebola stayed. The process of decontaminating the apartment is expected to take three hours. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A worker power-washes the sidewalk in front of the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Red Cross worker delivers food to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A security guard waits in front of an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A student walks past Emmet J. Conrad High School in Dallas, where a fellow student came into contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
