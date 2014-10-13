Ebola in Texas

A metal barrel containing contaminated belongings of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola is in front of the health worker's residence in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. The infected worker, identified...more

A metal barrel containing contaminated belongings of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola is in front of the health worker's residence in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. The infected worker, identified as a woman but not named by authorities, is believed to be the first person to contract the disease in the United States. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

Close