Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 9:20am EDT

Ebola outbreak

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Monday, August 04, 2014
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 20
Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters

Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters

Monday, August 04, 2014
Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 20
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing an emergency means to move exposed or contagious patients without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The isolation pod will be used to transport two American aid workers infected with Ebola back to the United States. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters

The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing an emergency means to move exposed or contagious patients without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The isolation pod will be used to transport two American aid workers infected with Ebola back to the United States. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 20
An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Monday, August 04, 2014
An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
4 / 20
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 20
A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 20
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
7 / 20
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
8 / 20
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Monday, August 04, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Close
9 / 20
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
10 / 20
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
11 / 20
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
12 / 20
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
13 / 20
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Monday, August 04, 2014
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Close
14 / 20
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Monday, August 04, 2014
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Close
15 / 20
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Monday, August 04, 2014
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
16 / 20
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Monday, August 04, 2014
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Close
17 / 20
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in the impoverished West African nation. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in the impoverished West African nation. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
18 / 20
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 04, 2014
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb

Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb

Monday, August 04, 2014
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
No water in Toledo

No water in Toledo

Next Slideshows

No water in Toledo

No water in Toledo

Some 400,000 Ohio residents remain without safe drinking water following the discovery of high algae toxin levels in Lake Erie.

Aug 03 2014
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Aug 03 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 01 2014
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the month of July.

Aug 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast