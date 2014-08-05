Ebola outbreak

The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified...more

The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing an emergency means to move exposed or contagious patients without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The isolation pod will be used to transport two American aid workers infected with Ebola back to the United States. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters

