Ebola patient's dog euthanized
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. ...more
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards...more
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014....more
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
