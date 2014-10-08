Edition:
United States
Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
