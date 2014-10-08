Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards...more

Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close