Ebola's frontlines
A woman bleeds from the head after being struck by a police officer after residents placed roadblocks on the street to demand faster removal of dead bodies infected with Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14,...more
Residents place roadblocks on the street to demand faster removal of dead bodies infected with Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Health workers spray themselves with chlorine disinfectants after removing the body a woman who died of Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Health workers in protective equipment handle a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District...more
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Dallas police officers put up tape to restrict entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A member of the Protect HazMat team carries protective clothing and supplies near the apartment of the health worker who was infected with the Ebola virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A quarantine notice, ordered by the Commissioner of Health, is affixed to the door of the apartment whereThomas Eric Duncan had stayed at the Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A metal barrel containing contaminated belongings of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who has contracted Ebola is in front of the health worker's residence in Dallas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
A man collects and bags items behind the ambulance used to transport a patient with possible Ebola symptoms to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Medical workers (top L) in protective clothing assist a patient in a room on the sixth floor as Juan Manuel Parra, a doctor who treated Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, adjusts a light inside his room at the fifth floor in an...more
A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Health workers put on protective equipment near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Grate airport in Skopje, Macedonia, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A health worker is reflected in a mirror as he prepares protective equipment near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Javier Limon, husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out the window of an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Workers put the finishing touches to an Ebola virus treatment centre in Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
