Echoes of the Cultural Revolution
A portrait of Mao Zedong is seen as a group of Chinese military officers stand in a reviewing stand at Tiananmen Square before the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015....more
Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A resident rides a electric bicycle past an image that was painted during the Cultural Revolution and depicts German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, Soviet leaders Nikolai Lenin and Joseph Stalin, and Chinese leader Mao Zedong (L-R) on a...more
Mid-level government official dressed in red army uniforms wear sports shoes as they visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive...more
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle...more
Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, performs as a cultural revolution red guard at a park in Shanghai March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks explode above a square as nearly 100,000 people gather to celebrate the 121th birth anniversary of China's former Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in hometown of Shaoshan, Hunan province December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. The village, with a population about 1,600 people, is known locally for its...more
Visitors take pictures at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fan Jinggang, the general manager of the neo-Maoist "Utopia" website and bookstore, drinks tea as he stands in front of books about former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in central Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A book cover is pictured at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A hostess wears a pin of China's Communist Party flag ahead of the closing ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A portrait of late Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong and a photo of Chai Ling, one of the student leaders during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, are seen at a museum dedicated to the protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong April 20, 2014....more
A barber shaves the face of his customer next to posters of Chinese President Xi Jinxing and his wife Peng Liyuan, at his barber shop in Yongjia county, Zhejiang province January 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
An electronic board showing a slogan which reads, "improving air quality, everyone can act" is seen in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes as people visit Tiananmen Square on a hazy day in Beijing, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Qiu, a 65-year-old retired shipyard worker wearing a Red Army hat, poses for a photograph with his bicycle bearing a portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong on a street in Shanghai, December 2, 2013. Qiu, who is a loyal supporter of Mao, has...more
A limestone statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in a yard, in Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 6, 2014. The text on the wall reads "Comrade Zedong". REUTERS/Darwin Zhou
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of...more
