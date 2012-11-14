Edition:
Eclipse in Australia

<p>Clouds obscure the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Tourists watch as the moon blocks the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Tourists take photographs of a cloudy sky during a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout </p>

<p>Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Tourists watch as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout </p>

