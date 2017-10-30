Editor Choice Pictures

A woman sits near horses as she takes part in an event marking centenary celebrations of "The Battle of Beersheba", together with some 100 descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), who rode along the trail that...more

A woman sits near horses as she takes part in an event marking centenary celebrations of "The Battle of Beersheba", together with some 100 descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), who rode along the trail that their ancestors took as troops when they made their way to Beersheba conquering Turkish forces in a famous World War One cavalry charge in 1917, in the Negev Desert, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

