Editor Choice Pictures

Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of press and White House staff in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning in game five of the World Series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Women in replica red army uniforms have their picture taken as autumn leaves cover maple trees in Fragrant Hills Park in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car bomb explosion, at the gate of Naso Hablod Two Hotel in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII is nudged into position by Jon McCurley of art duo Life Of A Craphead, allowing it to float down the Don River during a performance in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
President George H.W. Bush greets President George W. Bush before the ceremonial first pitch in game five of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. David J. Phillip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Zahida Begum, 22, lies on a bed with her newborn baby after her delivery at a medical centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mariachis characterised as "The Elegant Death" wait to enter bathroom before taking part in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman sits near horses as she takes part in an event marking centenary celebrations of "The Battle of Beersheba", together with some 100 descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), who rode along the trail that...more
The Marrecs Casteller group form a traditional tower in Felieu Square in Girona, the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain, in Girona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney , linebacker Ben Heeney, strong safety Marcus Gilchrist and teammates kneel during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
A Philippine marine soldier takes a selfie with his phone during their arrival from Marawi at port area in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their doubles finals match. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents who returned from evacuation centers walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their attack on the region, in Basak, Malutlut district in...more
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar last week stands inside a classroom as she takes shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rohingya refugee children collect water from a shallow well, dug from the sand outside their shelter at Uchiprang refugee camp near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees arrive to offer Friday prayers at a mosque in Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man prepares a hot air balloon during the 2nd Hot Air Balloon Carnival in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
