Editor's Choice - 18 May 2013
A riot police officer trips and falls as he chases a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his government's policy on Syria, in Ankara May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A riot police officer trips and falls as he chases a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his government's policy on Syria, in Ankara May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a weapon towards Syrian Regime troops in Aleppo's countryside, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a weapon towards Syrian Regime troops in Aleppo's countryside, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Paris Saint-Germain players throw David Beckham in the air at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris Saint-Germain players throw David Beckham in the air at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Children sleep under a makeshift tent sheltering them from the sun in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajja May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children sleep under a makeshift tent sheltering them from the sun in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajja May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A pilgrim is seen in a carriage during the pilgrimage of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim is seen in a carriage during the pilgrimage of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Oxbow with jockey Gary Stevens in the irons takes first place at the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Oxbow with jockey Gary Stevens in the irons takes first place at the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Passengers wait to be picked-up after two commuter trains collided in Bridgeport, Connecticut causing one to derail injuring numerous passengers, May 17, 2013. . REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Passengers wait to be picked-up after two commuter trains collided in Bridgeport, Connecticut causing one to derail injuring numerous passengers, May 17, 2013. . REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
SC Freiburg's Sebastian Kerk (L) challenges Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Freiburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
SC Freiburg's Sebastian Kerk (L) challenges Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Freiburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Policemen and people check the scene of a collision on a highway leading to a border crossing between Yemen and Saudi Arabia May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Policemen and people check the scene of a collision on a highway leading to a border crossing between Yemen and Saudi Arabia May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Finland's goalie Antti Raanta (L) and Ossi Vaananen react as they defend the goal during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final match against Sweden at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 18, 2013. REUTERS
Finland's goalie Antti Raanta (L) and Ossi Vaananen react as they defend the goal during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final match against Sweden at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 18, 2013. REUTERS
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons towards forces of the Syrian regime in Daraa May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons towards forces of the Syrian regime in Daraa May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah
A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women look at their race cards prior to the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women look at their race cards prior to the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A child peeps into a dilapidated building of the former Spa Kyselka, near Karlovy Vary May 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A child peeps into a dilapidated building of the former Spa Kyselka, near Karlovy Vary May 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva reacts after her first jump during the women's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva reacts after her first jump during the women's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin passes the basketball to center Roy Hibbert (55) around New York Knicks center Amar'e Stoudemire (1) while Knicks guards Jason Kidd (R) and J.R. Smith (8) watch the play during the first half of their NBA Eastern...more
Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin passes the basketball to center Roy Hibbert (55) around New York Knicks center Amar'e Stoudemire (1) while Knicks guards Jason Kidd (R) and J.R. Smith (8) watch the play during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference second round playoff basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith
A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
FC Augsburg's coach Markus Weinzierl has beer poured over his head by Sascha Moelders (2ndR) and Ragnar Klavan (L) after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Spvgg Greuther Fuerth in Augsburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela...more
FC Augsburg's coach Markus Weinzierl has beer poured over his head by Sascha Moelders (2ndR) and Ragnar Klavan (L) after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Spvgg Greuther Fuerth in Augsburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
France's daredevil climber Jean-Michel Casanova climbs the Bailong Elevator near a cliff in the Wulingyuan tourism area of Zhangjiajie, Hunan province May 18, 2013. REUTERS
France's daredevil climber Jean-Michel Casanova climbs the Bailong Elevator near a cliff in the Wulingyuan tourism area of Zhangjiajie, Hunan province May 18, 2013. REUTERS
Women sit as they wait to meet male participants during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women sit as they wait to meet male participants during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the West Bank village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the West Bank village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Spectators wrapped in blankets wait the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators wrapped in blankets wait the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Buddhist prays under an artificial tree with golden leaves and Thai baht banknotes during a mass alms offering ceremony in Bangkok May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Buddhist prays under an artificial tree with golden leaves and Thai baht banknotes during a mass alms offering ceremony in Bangkok May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice - 17 May 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.