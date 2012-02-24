Editor's choice
Children play with a ball during a flood near their house in Jakarta, February 23, 2012. Heavy rain caused flooding in some parts of the capital. REUTERS/Supri
A man weeps next to a damaged vehicle after it was hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Margarita rides a two-wheel skateboard as her brother Juan rides a bike outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 1600 km over a hundred days to demand...more
A Kashmiri employee of Public Health Engineering (PHE) shouts slogans after being detained by the police during a protest in Srinagar February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Soldiers of the 1st German paratroop battalion 331 sit onboard an Air Force C-130J transport plane for a training flight at the air base in Ramstein, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A commando stands guard during the Turkish Army's annual winter military exercises near the eastern town of Sarikamis, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A riot policeman arrests a protester during a rally in support for the people of Aysen region, south of Santiago February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the EU Commission's interim economic forecast during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People take part in a rally to support presidential candidate and Russia's current Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tractor drivers play dominoes during lunch time at a repair shop in the village of Kamenuki, some 360 km (224 miles) south-west of Minsk, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The body of a victim, retrieved from the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is lifted to a helicopter during operations to bring up four bodies from the wreck at Giglio island, February 23, 2012....more
A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Dries Mertens of PSV Eindhoven controls the ball during their second leg Europa League match against Trabzonspor in Eindhoven, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Afghan protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest at a mosque in the city of Herat, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, talks to farmers as he visits a farm during a campaign rally in Parnec-sur-Roc, near Laval, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man walks towards a giant metal statue of a bison in a field near the village of Dudichi, southwest of Minsk February 23, 2012. The bison, a national symbol of Belarus, is the largest wild animal in the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after clearing the bar to win the women's pole vault at the XL Galan indoor athletics meeting in Stockholm February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jens Lestrade/Scanpix
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which was built in 1996 on the direct initiative of the North's late leader Kim Jong-il and produces sporting bullets for developing the defence sports, in an undisclosed...more
Defected army soldiers ride on a patrol truck escorting the United Nations envoy to Yemen Jamal bin Omar during his visit to the tent of Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman at Taghyeer (Change) Square February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more
An Afghan man shouts for help as he attends to a wounded protester in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Miami Heat's LeBron James hangs on the rim after his dunk near New York Knicks Tyson Chandler during their game in Miami, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Afghan anti-raid policemen stand guard amid three days of violent protests since Korans were burned at the U.S. base in Bagram north of Kabul, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Silvia Mendez, 36, cries as her husband Javier Ramirez , 50, watches her while they wait on a street next to their flat, in face of eviction after failing to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
