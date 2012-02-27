Editor's choice
Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. Thousands of Russians joined hands to form a ring around Moscow city centre on Sunday in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election next week. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
People queue to vote during Senegal's presidential elections in the capital Dakar February 26, 2012. Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade faces re-election on Sunday, having defied opposition efforts to block him from standing and warnings that his candidacy risked destabilising the usually tranquil West African state. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A serviceman of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit breaks flaming tiles with his head during Maslenitsa celebrations in Minsk, February 26, 2012. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated by pancake eating and shows of strength. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
An Israeli border police officer fires tear gas during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in al-Ram, in the West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters hold Myanmar's National League for Democracy flag as they make their way after listening to a speech by Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Thone Khwa township February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), is measured by the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Record Craig Glenday (R) and Dr. Rashila Pradhan (L) in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing of Philippines, the current Guinness World who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm), if he is certified to be shorter then Junrey. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Activists scuffle during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. Thousands of Russians joined hands to form a ring around Moscow city centre on Sunday in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election next week. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. Pakistani forces began demolishing the house where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in an unexplained move carried out in the dark of night. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar
France's Aurelien Rougerie tackles Scotland's Stuart Hogg (front) during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Revelers participate at a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. The holiday, during which evil spirits are chased away with dance rituals, marks the beginning of the fasting period ahead of Easter. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma vote during a referendum on a new constitution at a polling station in a Syrian TV station building in Damascus February 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA
Bret McKenzie, nominated for the original song award for music and lyrics for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", jumps near actress Jane Seymour posing at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Egyptian activists who were accused of working for unlicensed non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and receiving illegal foreign funds, stand in a cage during the opening of their trial in Cairo February 26, 2012. An Egyptian court adjourned the trial of dozens of democracy activists including 16 Americans on Sunday at the opening session of a case that has threatened ties between Cairo and Washington and $1.3 billion in annual U.S. military aid. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Liverpool's players react after winning on penalties against Cardiff City during their English League Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Inaki Urdangarin, son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, arrives for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 26, 2012. Urdangarin, who became the Duke of Palma after marrying Infanta Cristina, is being investigated in a fraud and embezzlement case involving his time as chairman of a foundation, the non-profit Noos Institute, from 2004 to 2006. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Fighter jets fly above the Libyan town of Misrata during celebrations commemorating the revolution February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A supporter of the Human Rights Network group burns U.S flags during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 26, 2012. About 20 supporters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Syrians vote during a referendum on a new constitution in Damascus February 26, 2012. At least 31 Syrian civilians and soldiers were killed on Sunday in bloodshed that coincided with a vote on a new constitution that could keep President Bashar al-Assad in power until 2028. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Official Jonny Murray (R) tries to break up a fight between Lars Ellar (L) and Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (C) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida February 26, 2012.. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
An injured passenger is carried on a stretcher from a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. The VIA Rail train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls to Toronto with about 75 passengers, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT), killing at least one person, according to media reports. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Jorge Luis Pupo of Cuba is photographed diving using an in-camera multiple exposure technique during the Men's 3m Springboard Diveoff at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Iranian couple walks down a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard gestures during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra February 27, 2012. Gillard won a leadership showdown with party rival Kevin Rudd with strong backing from her party Monday, but now faces a mammoth task to rebuild support for her divided and unpopular minority government. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
