Riot police stand guard during a sit-in protest against the construction of a high-speed train line, Treno Alta Velocita (TAV), near Chianocco, north of Turin February 28, 2012. The TAV, which will link Turin in Northern Italy to Lyon in France, will pass through the villages and towns of the demonstrators, who are also protesting for environmental reasons. REUTERS/Giorgio Perrottino
Cyclist Adam Flint, attached to a bungee rope, pedals off the Garry Bridge near Pitlochry, in Scotland February 28, 2012. The stunt was aimed to promote cycling in Highland Perthshire. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Bodies of two who were killed after a heavy shelling by government forces are covered with a mat in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Model Karlie Kloss uses a GoPro camera during a rehearsal before the Anthony Vaccarello Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A survivor of the Godhra riot shouts anti-government slogans as he is detained by police during a protest to commemorate its 10th anniversary in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers receive screening as they return to the J-Village off-site centre after leaving Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 28, 2012. Members of the foreign media were allowed into the plant on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
A child walks in a house damaged after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People walk past a woman begging for change along a street in Yangon February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. Millions of workers of all political hues will go on strike across the country on Tuesday to express their anger at soaring prices and to back demands for improved rights for employees, trade unions and political activists said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. Another student has died from wounds suffered in Monday's shooting rampage at an Ohio high school, authorities said on Tuesday, as the shaken suburban Cleveland town prepared for a vigil for the teenage victims of the attack. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A Palestinian garbage collector gathers recyclable plastic at a dump site in the West Bank village of Kfar Rai, near Jenin February 28, 2012. A group of Palestinian garbage collectors earn 35 NIS (New Israeli Shekel) per day for collecting recyclable plastic at the site in Jenin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Miners, who are on strike, wait for suspended ANC Youth League President Julius Malema to address them outside the Impala platinum mine in Rustenburg, 120 km (75 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, February 28 2012. South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices higher. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi during a country-wide strike in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 28, 2012. Hundreds of thousands of workers from several trade unions went on strike across India on Tuesday to express their anger at soaring prices and to back demands for improved rights for employees, trade unions said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton winks after being handed a pillow for her back while speaking at the Senate Appropriations Committee about "The FY2013 Budget Request for the Department of State and Foreign Operations" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Police officer Vinicius Figueiredo, son of navy officer Carlos Alberto Vieira Figueiredo, cries as he walks past by coffin of navy sargeant Roberto Lopes dos Santos, who also died in a blaze at the Brazilian Antarctic Station "Comandante Ferraz", during a funeral ceremony for Figueiredo and Lopes dos Santos at a military base in Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2012. The fire broke out at Brazil's research station in Antarctica on February 25, killing two navy personnel and forcing the evacuation by helicopter of about 40 other people, the government said. A third navy member was injured but stable after the fire, which broke out in a building housing power generators at the Comandante Ferraz base, the navy said in a statement. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman holds a son of Mohamed Ammar, who was killed by Syrian Army, next to his body during his funeral in Al Qusayr February 28, 2012. Syrian forces shelled an opposition stronghold in Hama province, killing 20 people, on Tuesday and hit rebel-held parts of Homs, activists said, as two wounded foreign journalists trapped in the city were reported to have been smuggled safely to Lebanon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Egyptian couple walks on a rocky hill popular with couples and overlooking Cairo February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An image of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in the windows of state oil company PDVSA headquarters building in Caracas February 28, 2012. Surgeons removed a lesion from Chavez's pelvis and the socialist leader is in "good physical condition" after the operation, his vice president said on Tuesday. Chavez, 57, had new surgery in Cuba despite his previous insistence that he had been cured of cancer after two procedures by doctors in Havana last year. The image reads, "Go ahead, commander". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
French actor Jean Dujardin looks at the press waiting for him from the luggages hall as he arrives at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, February 28, 2012. Dujardin was awarded best actor for his role in "The Artist" at the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, sings the national anthem after his speech at a campaign rally in Montpellier, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Li Jingchun (top), a 58-year-old farmer, looks on as his family members work on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of recycled iron plates, cost the aircraft enthusiast and his family two years and more than 40,000 yuan ($6,349), according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
