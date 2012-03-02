A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues, " he aptly described the enormous gulf between the glamour of the Academy Awards and the lives of some Hollywood residents where the median annual household income is $33,694, according to the L.A. Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson