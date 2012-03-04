Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>Men throw red colour powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Students fix voting booths during preparations for the upcoming presidential elections at a polling station at the Rostov River College, in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don March 3, 2012. Russians will go to the polls for their presidential election on Sunday. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov </p>

<p>Attendants adjusts tea cups ahead of the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry watches dancers during his visit to the Xunantunich Mayan temple near Benque Viejo March 3, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

<p>A woman dries her saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after washing it on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Somali government soldiers take position during fighting against Islamist insurgents al Shabaab in Suqa Holaha village of Horiwaa district, northern Mogadishu March 3, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who want to impose a harsh interpretation of sharia law on the Horn of Africa nation, have waged a five-year campaign to drive Somalia's weak government from power. The shaky Western-backed government is supported by about 9,000 Ugandan and Burundian AU troops and now controls much of the coastal city of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Havard Bokko of Norway competes in the 10,000m mens division A event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Heerenveen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos </p>

<p>Novice Buddhist monks wait for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive in Mandalay March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Vancouver Canucks' Samuel Pahlsson fights for the puck against Buffalo Sabres' Christian Ehrhoff during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. Jorgensen, who completed her first competitive triathlon in Clermont just two years ago, qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games with a runner-up finish at the 2011 London ITU World Championship Series triathlon. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli </p>

<p>Models present creations by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Screens showing live broadcast from polling stations via a network of webcams installed all over the country are seen during a presentation ceremony at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation in Moscow March 3, 2012. Russians will go to the polls for their presidential election on Sunday. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

<p>Polish emergency services evacuate the site of a train crash near the town of Szczechociny March 4, 2012. At least 14 people were killed when two passenger trains collided head-on in southern Poland late on Saturday in one of the country's worst train crashes in more than 20 years. REUTERS </p>

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a town hall meeting campaign stop at US Aeroteam in Dayton, Ohio March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder ( </p>

<p>Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Jean-Marc Mormeck of France in their IBF/WBO, WBA and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Duesseldorf March 3, 2012. Klitschko won the fight with a K.O. in the fourth round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Dijon March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

<p>Alexandra Raisman (L) of the U.S. is hugged by her coach Mihai Brestyan after coming in second place during the AT&amp;T American Cup gymnastics competition at New York's Madison Square Garden March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A damaged home is seen in the wake of a tornado at West Liberty, Kentucky, March 3, 2012. Rescue teams and residents combed through storm-wrecked towns to assess damage on Saturday from a chain of tornadoes that cut a 1,000-mile swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, as the death toll crept up to at least 37 people. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder lies on the ground as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Students embrace after leaving the burial of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor in Chardon, Ohio March 3, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at Chardon High school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A military delegate stands facing soldiers in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) guarding the front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2012. China will increase military spending by 11.2 percent this year, a spokesman for the nation's parliament said on Sunday, building on a nearly unbroken succession of double-digit rises in the defence budget across two decades. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

