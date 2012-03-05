Editor's Choice

Polish emergency services work at the site of a train crash near the town of Szczechociny March 4, 2012. At least 15 people were killed when two passenger trains collided head-on in southern Poland late on Saturday in one of the country's worst train crashes in more than 20 years. The two trains carrying an estimated 350 passengers were heading in opposite directions on the same track when they crashed at high speed in a rural area near the town of Szczechociny. At least 54 people were injured. REUTERS/Peter Andrews