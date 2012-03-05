Editor's Choice
A plainclothes policeman inspects a police car, which was driven into a wall after the driver lost control during an attack by anti-government protesters with Molotov cocktails, in Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain early March 4, 2012. An Interior Ministry statement said that four policemen were seriously injured in the attack. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Buddhist monk waits for the arrival of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Irrawaddy river banks near Sagaing bridge, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk waits for the arrival of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Irrawaddy river banks near Sagaing bridge, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Polish emergency services work at the site of a train crash near the town of Szczechociny March 4, 2012. At least 15 people were killed when two passenger trains collided head-on in southern Poland late on Saturday in one of the country's worst train crashes in more than 20 years. The two trains carrying an estimated 350 passengers were heading in opposite directions on the same track when they crashed at high speed in a rural area near the town of Szczechociny. At least 54 people were injured. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Britain's Prince Harry attends a reception at Government House in Nassau, Bahamas March 4, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hotel guides for delegates walk towards the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2012. Hotel guides are provided to cater to about 3,000 delegates at the congress. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Birjees, 35, poses for a photograph as she awaits customers inside her salon at a 'ladies only' shopping mall in Karachi March 2, 2012. Birjees has been working for the past 10 years and earns about 3500 Pakistani rupees ($38) a month to support her siblings. Picture taken on March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A man checks a booth as he prepares to vote at a polling station in Moscow, March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin sought a convincing victory in Russia's presidential election on Sunday to strengthen his hand in dealing with the biggest opposition protests since he rose to power 12 years ago. Critics question the legitimacy of a vote they say is skewed to help the former KGB spy return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister, and are threatening to step up protests that began after a disputed parliamentary poll in December. Reuters/Denis Sinyakov
Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin wipes tears as he addresses supporters during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin won a resounding victory in Russia's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, securing a new six-year term in the Kremlin and a mandate to deal with opposition protests after a vote that opponents said was marred by fraud. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A woman reacts as a "Stations of the Cross" or "Via Crucis" procession passes by her window during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's upcoming visit to Cuba, in Havana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts as a "Stations of the Cross" or "Via Crucis" procession passes by her window during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's upcoming visit to Cuba, in Havana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly villager stands at a school playground where a run-off election takes place in Wukan, in China's Guangdong province March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An elderly villager stands at a school playground where a run-off election takes place in Wukan, in China's Guangdong province March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Audience members pray before a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members pray before a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Attendees applaud U.S. President Barack Obama (reflected in a TV screen, left) as he speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual policy conference in Washington, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees applaud U.S. President Barack Obama (reflected in a TV screen, left) as he speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual policy conference in Washington, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy from a minority known as Akhdam looks through a hole in a blanket covering his family's hut in a slum area where they live in Sanaa March 4, 2012. The Akhdam, believed to be the descendants of Ethiopian soldiers who arrived in Yemen around 1,500 years ago, occupy the lowest rung of the Arab country's social ladder. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Fishermen from Sri Lanka and South India gather around a statue of St. Anthony, the patron saint of seafarers, during the annual feast of St. Anthony's Church on the island of Kachchativu, about 340 kilometers (211 miles) north of Colombo, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The shadow of an aircraft is cast on rice fields as it flies over Taitung county, eastern Taiwan March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
The shadow of an aircraft is cast on rice fields as it flies over Taitung county, eastern Taiwan March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Sunni Muslim Salafists chant slogans while holding the Syrian opposition flag during a demonstration in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters, in Beirut March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Sunni Muslim Salafists chant slogans while holding the Syrian opposition flag during a demonstration in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters, in Beirut March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
People, dressed in national costumes, hold a rally in support of Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin won a resounding victory in Russia's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, securing a new six-year term in the Kremlin and a mandate to deal with opposition protests after a vote that opponents said was marred by fraud. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reaches the finish line of the 88th Vasaloppet cross country ski marathon in Mora March 4, 2012. Pippa finished the 90km (56 miles) race from Salen to Mora in just over 7 hours. REUTERS/Ulf Palm/Scanpix
A man holds a heart shaped lollipop during a protest outside an immigrant detention centre in Madrid March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds a heart shaped lollipop during a protest outside an immigrant detention centre in Madrid March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Lazio's Hernanes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Lazio's Hernanes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Jamal Stevens, 7, is helped by grandmother, Patricia Stevens, as he prepares to lie down on the couch at his grandparent's home in Charlotte March 4, 2012, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet (107 m) onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries from a twister that demolished his family's two-story home near Interstate 485 on March 2, 2012 where Stevens was found by his family a few minutes after. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A Buddhist monk takes a bath inside a monastery in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Staff Photographer
A Buddhist monk takes a bath inside a monastery in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Staff Photographer
Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
