Editor's Choice
Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. Forecasters said more trouble was headed for the hardest hit areas of Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday night, when up to three inches (7.6 cm) of rain and snow were expected to add to the burden for hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed. The fast-moving tornadoes that hit on Friday, numbering at least 30, came on top of severe weather earlier in the week in the Midwest and brought the overall death toll from the unseasonably early storms to at least 52 people. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Morning commuters are silhouetted as they walk through the main concourse of the Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station, in New York March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russian riot police charge after protesters as they break up an opposition rally in Pushkin square in Moscow, March 5, 2012. Thousands of protesters chanting "Russia without Putin" took to the streets of Moscow and St Petersburg on Monday to...more
Russian riot police charge after protesters as they break up an opposition rally in Pushkin square in Moscow, March 5, 2012. Thousands of protesters chanting "Russia without Putin" took to the streets of Moscow and St Petersburg on Monday to challenge Vladimir Putin's victory in a presidential election which international monitors said was unfair. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An officer puts a cap on a paramilitary recruit's head as they take part in a training session at a military base in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 5, 2012. China will increase spending on police, militia and other domestic security arms by 11.5...more
An officer puts a cap on a paramilitary recruit's head as they take part in a training session at a military base in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 5, 2012. China will increase spending on police, militia and other domestic security arms by 11.5 percent to $111 billion this year, figures released on Monday showed, ahead of a leadership succession that has kindled fear of instability. REUTERS/Leo Lang
A surfer takes advantage of large waves caused by hurricane Irina which is sitting some 200 nautical miles (370 km) off Durban, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Mercedes Garcia, the director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults run by Fuente Agria Foundation, hugs a patient at the residency in Puertollano, central Spain, March 2, 2012. The residency has been running on fumes for months...more
Mercedes Garcia, the director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults run by Fuente Agria Foundation, hugs a patient at the residency in Puertollano, central Spain, March 2, 2012. The residency has been running on fumes for months because the local government, squeezed by austerity measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis, has not paid its share of expenses. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police detain a participant during an opposition protest in Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Men, dressed in traditional Roman costumes, carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno during a procession to mark the second Sunday of Lent, in the streets of Guatemala City March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Anguri, a 26-year-old woman in labour, lies on a maternity table as she gives birth to a baby girl at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. In rural Madhya...more
Anguri, a 26-year-old woman in labour, lies on a maternity table as she gives birth to a baby girl at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. In rural Madhya Pradesh, an innovative and free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express", run in partnership between the state government and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics where proper care can be provided to the mothers and newborn children, and infant mortality can be decreased. Before this initiative, women like Anguri would have been left to give birth in the fields or on mud floors. Now, the free ambulance brings pregnant women across dusty roads to health clinics where they can give birth safely under basic medical supervision, be nursed afterwards and educated on the importance of breastfeeding and hygiene before returning to their villages and communities. The United Nations' International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Um Asseel wipes the face of her 25-year-old son whose leg was amputated, as he lies on a bed after undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries at the Red Crescent Hospital in Amman March 5, 2012. Doctors at the hospital said Syrians injured during...more
Um Asseel wipes the face of her 25-year-old son whose leg was amputated, as he lies on a bed after undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries at the Red Crescent Hospital in Amman March 5, 2012. Doctors at the hospital said Syrians injured during the violence in their country are currently receiving treatment at the hospital run by Paris-based Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) gestures during a visit at the Motor Reeducation Lapanouse-Debre center for young kids in Antony, western Paris March 5, 2012. The Foundation Carla Bruni-Sarkozy finances programs for disabled children and...more
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) gestures during a visit at the Motor Reeducation Lapanouse-Debre center for young kids in Antony, western Paris March 5, 2012. The Foundation Carla Bruni-Sarkozy finances programs for disabled children and people from disadvantaged backgrounds. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a building hosting them temporaily, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. Braving Syrian army patrols and treacherous winter weather, hundreds of people...more
Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a building hosting them temporaily, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. Braving Syrian army patrols and treacherous winter weather, hundreds of people fled into Lebanon in the last 24 hours to escape the heaviest shelling of their border towns in a year-long crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
A woman reacts while waiting for her son's body to arrive together with the bodies of other rebel fighters found in a mass grave, before funeral services in Benghazi March 5, 2012. The bodies of the fighters were found in a mass grave in Bin Jawad,...more
A woman reacts while waiting for her son's body to arrive together with the bodies of other rebel fighters found in a mass grave, before funeral services in Benghazi March 5, 2012. The bodies of the fighters were found in a mass grave in Bin Jawad, the site of fierce battles during last year's uprising. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Residents stand outside their home as a police detective guards a crime scene in Monterrey March 4, 2012. Unknown assailants stormed a house and attacked four men, killing three of them and leaving one more injured, local media reported. ...more
Residents stand outside their home as a police detective guards a crime scene in Monterrey March 4, 2012. Unknown assailants stormed a house and attacked four men, killing three of them and leaving one more injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A U.S. soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco uses his laptop while resting on sacks of supplies in FOB Lone Star after a patrol in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
A U.S. soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco uses his laptop while resting on sacks of supplies in FOB Lone Star after a patrol in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Special guests visit the exhibition "Bob Dylan, the rock explosion" at the museum of the Cite de la Musique in Paris March 5, 2012. The exhibition "Bob Dylan, the rock explosion", which presents a collection of unpublished photographs, artefacts,...more
Special guests visit the exhibition "Bob Dylan, the rock explosion" at the museum of the Cite de la Musique in Paris March 5, 2012. The exhibition "Bob Dylan, the rock explosion", which presents a collection of unpublished photographs, artefacts, rare documents and audiovisual archives, will run from March 6 to July 15, 2012 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man and his young wife share a moment next to the debris of their neighbours' demolished shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid March 5, 2012. A handful of shacks were torn down under the orders of Madrid's...more
A man and his young wife share a moment next to the debris of their neighbours' demolished shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid March 5, 2012. A handful of shacks were torn down under the orders of Madrid's town planning board on Monday morning. Several hundred Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero", just 15 km (9 miles) away from Madrid's centre. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the Chinese military forces blow-dries a man's hair as community service during the "Learning from Lei Feng Day" in a central square in Shanghai March 5, 2012. Lei Feng, a lieutenant in the People Liberation Army, who died in an accident...more
A member of the Chinese military forces blow-dries a man's hair as community service during the "Learning from Lei Feng Day" in a central square in Shanghai March 5, 2012. Lei Feng, a lieutenant in the People Liberation Army, who died in an accident in 1962, was posthumously deified as a national hero for his self-sacrificing and patriotic acts. Lei remained a cultural icon representing earnestness and service; his name entered daily speech and his imagery appeared on t-shirts and memorabilia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden lies back after winning the women's 200m freestyle guest event at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A resident stands outside with his belongings after a series of explosions destroyed homes and buildings in the Mpila neighborhood of Congo Republic's capital Brazzaville March 5, 2012. Up to 200 people were killed on Sunday when an arms dump...more
A resident stands outside with his belongings after a series of explosions destroyed homes and buildings in the Mpila neighborhood of Congo Republic's capital Brazzaville March 5, 2012. Up to 200 people were killed on Sunday when an arms dump exploded in Brazzaville, ripping apart a nearby neighborhood in the Congo Republic's capital, medical and local authorities said. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop in Zanesville, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Prince Harry attends a youth rally and cultural show at the National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas March 5, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth...more
Britain's Prince Harry attends a youth rally and cultural show at the National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas March 5, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A cleaner abseils down the side of a newly renovated building in central Beijing March 5, 2012. Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling that...more
A cleaner abseils down the side of a newly renovated building in central Beijing March 5, 2012. Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year clampdown. REUTERS/David Gray
