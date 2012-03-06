Editor's Choice

Anguri, a 26-year-old woman in labour, lies on a maternity table as she gives birth to a baby girl at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. In rural Madhya Pradesh, an innovative and free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express", run in partnership between the state government and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics where proper care can be provided to the mothers and newborn children, and infant mortality can be decreased. Before this initiative, women like Anguri would have been left to give birth in the fields or on mud floors. Now, the free ambulance brings pregnant women across dusty roads to health clinics where they can give birth safely under basic medical supervision, be nursed afterwards and educated on the importance of breastfeeding and hygiene before returning to their villages and communities. The United Nations' International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash