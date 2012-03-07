Editor's Choice
Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. In rural Madhya Pradesh, an innovative free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express", which runs in partnership between the state government and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics where proper care can be provided to the mothers and newborn children, and infant mortality can be decreased. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A view of graffiti on a wall in Kabul March 5, 2012. Encased in a head-to-toe burqa, the image depicts a distraught woman slumped on a cement stairwell, the work of Afghanistan's first street artists who use graffiti to chronicle violence and oppression. The sombre depictions of Afghan women on Kabul's rutted streets offer rare public insight into their lives, still marred by violence and injustice despite progress in women's rights since the Taliban was toppled over a decade ago. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A voter casts a ballot at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012. Republicans are holding their "Super Tuesday" presidential primary in 10 states. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A woman walks, with a giant Russian national flag seen in the background, in central Moscow, March 6, 2012. Russia's opposition said on Tuesday they feared Vladimir Putin had decided to use force to smother their protests after riot police detained hundreds of demonstrators challenging his presidential election victory. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A couple rides near a road submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga March 7, 2012. The Murrumbidgee river is slowly receding after reaching 10.56 m (34 feet) on March 6. Emergency services lifted the evacuation order for Wagga Wagga's central business district (CBD) but it remains in place for several towns across the region. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Migrant labourers wash a roof near The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 6, 2012. China aims to grow its economy by about 7.5 percent in 2012 and sees inflation running at around 4 percent for the year, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday as the country kicks off its annual parliament meetings. REUTERS/Aly Song
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Syrian refugees and local residents shout slogans during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near the Syrian embassy in Amman March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in this handout photo released to Reuters by the Office of the President March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres/Handout
Paramilitary recruits march during a training session as a banner in Chinese that reads "Rigorous trainings, Strict requirements" is reflected in a puddle at a military base in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa March 6, 2012. Thousands of protesters have been camping at the square for more than one year now to demand regime change. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Chang Yu-wen, 30, who is dressed up as Zhongkui, the traditional Chinese masculine deity who captures evil spirits in temple festivals, poses for a photograph in Taitung county, eastern Taiwan, March 4, 2012. Chang, who is known as the first and only female who dresses up as Zhongkui in Taiwan, started performing at temple festivals in 2010 in her free time because she wanted to attempt something that no one had done before. International Women's Day falls on March 8. Picture taken March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Russia's Abdusalam Gadisov and Valerii Andriitsev of Ukraine (front) compete during the men's 96kg freestyle wrestling final at the European Wrestling Championship in Belgrade March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Migdalia Matamoros, a member of the cooperative "El Recuerdo" from the Federation of Cooperatives of women producers of Nicaragua, rests after working on her field of onions ahead of International Woman's Day in Ciudad Dario March 5, 2012. Women in Nicaragua makes up for around 42% of the agricultural labor force. International Woman's Day falls on March 8. Picture taken March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child rests in a hammock as her mother sells vegetables in Dala on the bank of Yangon River, across from Yangon March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Allen Stanford (C) leaves the Federal Courthouse where the jury found him guilty, in Houston March 6, 2012. Stanford was convicted on Tuesday of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, a verdict that caps a riches-to-rags trajectory for the former Texas financier and Caribbean playboy. He was found guilty on 13 counts of a 14-count criminal indictment, including fraud, conspiracy and obstructing an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. REUTERS/Donna W. Carson
An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. A former military base that was closed after World War II, Slab City is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically and attracts a variety of people, including jobless and financially struggling recession refugees who can no longer pay for food and housing. Picture taken February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A schoolboy wearing a costume sits during celebrations ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees from 48 states are educated alongside native Israelis. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga March 6, 2012. Floods across eastern Australia forced more than 13,000 people to evacuate their homes on Tuesday after record-high summer rains drenched three states over the past week, swelling rivers and forcing dams to overflow. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Defending U.S. Open golf champion Rory McIlroy hugs his girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after she invited him to play for her against Maria Sharapova of Russia in the BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Supporters of Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
