Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 12, 2012 | 7:50am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians,...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 24
<p>Fernanda Ramirez sits on a mattress as she evacuates her home in Mixco, a village in the outskirts of Guatemala City, March 11, 2012. Guatemalan authorities declared areas in Mixco with cracks which are increasing by more than two cm (0.8 inches) in width a day "high risk" and advised that their inhabitants evacuate these areas within two months. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Fernanda Ramirez sits on a mattress as she evacuates her home in Mixco, a village in the outskirts of Guatemala City, March 11, 2012. Guatemalan authorities declared areas in Mixco with cracks which are increasing by more than two cm (0.8 inches) in...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Fernanda Ramirez sits on a mattress as she evacuates her home in Mixco, a village in the outskirts of Guatemala City, March 11, 2012. Guatemalan authorities declared areas in Mixco with cracks which are increasing by more than two cm (0.8 inches) in width a day "high risk" and advised that their inhabitants evacuate these areas within two months. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 24
<p>Smoke rises as Idlib city is shelled by government forces March 11, 2012. Activists said at least four people were killed in Idlib on Sunday after troops and tanks moved in a day earlier. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Smoke rises as Idlib city is shelled by government forces March 11, 2012. Activists said at least four people were killed in Idlib on Sunday after troops and tanks moved in a day earlier. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, March 12, 2012

Smoke rises as Idlib city is shelled by government forces March 11, 2012. Activists said at least four people were killed in Idlib on Sunday after troops and tanks moved in a day earlier. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by fashion designer Filipe Faisca as part of his Winter 2013 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Filipe Faisca as part of his Winter 2013 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, March 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Filipe Faisca as part of his Winter 2013 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
4 / 24
<p>Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, March 12, 2012

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
5 / 24
<p>Boys walks past lanterns at a candlelight memorial held in remembrance of victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, during the first anniversary of the disaster which killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Boys walks past lanterns at a candlelight memorial held in remembrance of victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, during the first anniversary of the disaster which killed thousands and set...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Boys walks past lanterns at a candlelight memorial held in remembrance of victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, during the first anniversary of the disaster which killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 24
<p>Owner Margaret Anderson sits with Elizabeth, a Lhasa Apso, before winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, central England, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Owner Margaret Anderson sits with Elizabeth, a Lhasa Apso, before winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, central England, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, March 12, 2012

Owner Margaret Anderson sits with Elizabeth, a Lhasa Apso, before winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, central England, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 24
<p>Supporters attend a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Supporters attend a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 12, 2012

Supporters attend a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
8 / 24
<p>Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic church in the central Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic church in the central Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
<p>Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, March 12, 2012

Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 24
<p>Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy,...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 24
<p>Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Monday, March 12, 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
12 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince Harry holds his trophy away from competitor Nacho Figueras of Argentina during a light moment at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. The Prince is on the final day of a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Prince Harry holds his trophy away from competitor Nacho Figueras of Argentina during a light moment at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. The Prince is on the final day of a three-day official tour of Brazil on...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Britain's Prince Harry holds his trophy away from competitor Nacho Figueras of Argentina during a light moment at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. The Prince is on the final day of a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (C) loses his face mask as he fights for the ball with Boston Celtics' Ray Allen (R), as Celtics' Paul Pierce looks on, during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (C) loses his face mask as he fights for the ball with Boston Celtics' Ray Allen (R), as Celtics' Paul Pierce looks on, during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (C) loses his face mask as he fights for the ball with Boston Celtics' Ray Allen (R), as Celtics' Paul Pierce looks on, during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 24
<p>Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, March 12, 2012

Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
15 / 24
<p>Contestants race through the mud during the Strongman Run competition in Thun March 11, 2012. A total of 4,055 competitors took part in the third edition of the race that covers a distance of 16 km (10 miles) and several obstacles. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

Contestants race through the mud during the Strongman Run competition in Thun March 11, 2012. A total of 4,055 competitors took part in the third edition of the race that covers a distance of 16 km (10 miles) and several obstacles. REUTERS/Michael...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Contestants race through the mud during the Strongman Run competition in Thun March 11, 2012. A total of 4,055 competitors took part in the third edition of the race that covers a distance of 16 km (10 miles) and several obstacles. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
16 / 24
<p>Gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012. Isinbayeva won the gold medal with 4,80 metres, ahead of Bosiak who won silver and Bleasdale who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012. Isinbayeva won the gold medal with 4,80 metres, ahead of...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012. Isinbayeva won the gold medal with 4,80 metres, ahead of Bosiak who won silver and Bleasdale who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
17 / 24
<p>Students study during classes in a hut, in the al-Zailaea village of the western Yemeni province of Houdieda March 11, 2012. Around 300,000 children in Yemen have been denied access to quality education as a result of last year's conflict, according to the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF). In Houdieda province, the enrolment rate to primary education stands at 57 per cent for girls and 68 per cent for boys, according to 2010 statistics. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Students study during classes in a hut, in the al-Zailaea village of the western Yemeni province of Houdieda March 11, 2012. Around 300,000 children in Yemen have been denied access to quality education as a result of last year's conflict, according...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Students study during classes in a hut, in the al-Zailaea village of the western Yemeni province of Houdieda March 11, 2012. Around 300,000 children in Yemen have been denied access to quality education as a result of last year's conflict, according to the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF). In Houdieda province, the enrolment rate to primary education stands at 57 per cent for girls and 68 per cent for boys, according to 2010 statistics. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 24
<p>A boy sits with his father who is listening to a radio at a street side in central Yangon March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A boy sits with his father who is listening to a radio at a street side in central Yangon March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, March 12, 2012

A boy sits with his father who is listening to a radio at a street side in central Yangon March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 24
<p>Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, March 12, 2012

Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man is comforted by his relative at the Lady Reading hospital as he cries over the death of a family member in a suspected suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Peshawar March 11, 2012. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and wounded 29 in an attack on a funeral on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday, a police official said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez </p>

A man is comforted by his relative at the Lady Reading hospital as he cries over the death of a family member in a suspected suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Peshawar March 11, 2012. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

A man is comforted by his relative at the Lady Reading hospital as he cries over the death of a family member in a suspected suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Peshawar March 11, 2012. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and wounded 29 in an attack on a funeral on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday, a police official said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Close
21 / 24
<p>Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
22 / 24
<p>An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. Afghanistan's defence ministry said coalition forces killed 15 civilians in a shooting spree in Kandahar province on Sunday, an incident likely to deepen a crisis in relations between Washington and Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. Afghanistan's defence ministry said coalition forces killed 15 civilians in a shooting spree in Kandahar province on Sunday,...more

Monday, March 12, 2012

An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. Afghanistan's defence ministry said coalition forces killed 15 civilians in a shooting spree in Kandahar province on Sunday, an incident likely to deepen a crisis in relations between Washington and Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

Close
23 / 24
<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a political rally in Villepinte, Paris suburb March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a political rally in Villepinte, Paris suburb March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, March 12, 2012

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a political rally in Villepinte, Paris suburb March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

Mar 11 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 10 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 09 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 08 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast