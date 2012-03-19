Editor's Choice
President Barack Obama (C) gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a pint of Guinness during a stop at the Dubliner Irish pub in Washington, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Relatives of Karen Berendique comfort each other during her funeral in Maracaibo March 17, 2012. Karen Berendique was shot dead while driving on Friday, her father Fernando Berendique, Head of Mission at the Chilean Consulate in Maracaibo, said. ...more
Damaged vehicles are strewn near the site of an explosion at an intelligence building in Damascus March 17, 2012. Two large explosions hit Damascus on Saturday, killing several security force personnel and civilians, state television reported,...more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures peeks from the balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas March 17, 2012. Chavez flew home on Friday after cancer surgery in Cuba, vowing to conquer the illness and win an October presidential election despite...more
A bodyguard trainee steps on the stomachs of other trainees during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province March 17,2012. All trainees will have to undergo 10 months of training to develop sufficient skills to serve their clients, according to...more
Daniel Ole Mamai (L) of the Maasai Cricket Warriors and his teammate Christopher Ole Ngais run between the wicket against the Jaffery's team during their friendly match in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa March 17, 2012. The Maasai Cricket Warriors...more
NYPD officers clash with members of the Occupy Wall St movement at Zuccotti park in New York March 17, 2012. Hundreds of Occupy Wall Street activists descended on New York's Zuccotti Park on Saturday night, threatening to re-establish a foothold at...more
Bolton Wanderers' Nigel Reo-Coker helps a member of the club's medical staff attend to Fabrice Muamba after he collapsed on the pitch during their FA Cup quarter-final soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London March 17,...more
A Syrian refugee boy enters his tent at Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border late March 17, 2012. Over the past few weeks, the number of Syrians crossing has increased dramatically with an average of 200 to 300 now...more
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Kumba Yala poses for a picture in his residence in the capital Bissau, March 17, 2012. The former Portuguese colony votes on Sunday for a new president who will do well just to complete his term in office given...more
Iowa State University's Scott Christopherson (11) fights pressure from the University of Kentucky's Terrence Jones (3), Marquis Teague (25) and Anthony Davis (23) during the second half of play in their NCAA basketball game in Louisville, Kentucky...more
Sweden's third Christina Bertrup watches the line of her shot during their game against Italy at the World Women's Curling Championships in Lethbridge, Alberta March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
An anti-government protester prepares to throw back a tear-gas cannister at riot police during clashes in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem south of Manama, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Competitors skate during the Red Bull Crashed Ice competition in Quebec City March 17, 2012. Skaters have to race down an urban ice course in Old Quebec. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Swiss nationals Olivier David Och (R) and Daniela Widmer wave to the media after landing at Zurich airport, March 17, 2012. The Swiss couple kidnapped by the Pakistani Taliban last July say they escaped, a Pakistani army spokesman said, after the two...more
Barcelona's Lionel Messi jumps as he controls the ball during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A marching band casts shadows on the road during the 251st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Colombia Coldeportes rider Carlos Julian Quintero Norena of Colombia is helped after crashing during the Milan-San Remo Classic road race March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Guinea-Bissau electoral officials check boxes of voting materials in the capital Bissau, March 17, 2012. The former Portuguese colony votes on Sunday for a new president who will do well just to complete his term in office given the West African...more
Sostis, a 60 year-old former sailor and the only human inhabitant of the volcanic islet of Palaia Kameni located in the caldera of Santorini, enters the Saint Nicolas church March 17, 2012. Initial data shows pre-bookings for the high summer season...more
A priest blesses the coffin of Maltese former President Censu (Vincent) Tabone as it is carried into St John's Co-Cathedral during his state funeral in Valletta March 17, 2012. Former President Tabone, who hosted the 1989 superpower summit between...more
St. Patrick's Day coat pins adorn the jacket of Dennis Dunn of New York as he watches the 251st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A butcher shows his support for the French rugby team by sticking messages on pigs' heads before the team's Six Nations rugby union match against Wales in Cardiff March 17, 2012. The messages read "Go Blues" (L) and "Good luck" (R). REUTERS/Stefan...more
A security guard runs through snow as another walks along a path after a heavy snowfall overnight in Beijing March 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
