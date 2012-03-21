Editor's Choice
A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A young woman reacts near the hearse transporting the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. A gunman on a motorbike shot dead four...more
A young woman reacts near the hearse transporting the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. A gunman on a motorbike shot dead four people, including three children, outside Ozar Hatorah, just days after three soldiers were killed in similar shootings in the same area of southwest France. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to her husband Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/POOL
Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to her husband Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/POOL
Egyptian soldiers carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for the...more
Egyptian soldiers carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Stringer
Fathiya, a dwarf, carries a tray of tea for her family in their home at the Khartoum locality March 20, 2012. Mother's day is celebrated in Sudan on March 21. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Fathiya, a dwarf, carries a tray of tea for her family in their home at the Khartoum locality March 20, 2012. Mother's day is celebrated in Sudan on March 21. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Scott Robinson swims the length of the pool during the Canadian men's water polo team practice in Calgary, Alberta March 20, 2012. The 13-man squad is entering its final stages of preparation for the 2012 Men's Water Polo Olympic Qualification...more
Scott Robinson swims the length of the pool during the Canadian men's water polo team practice in Calgary, Alberta March 20, 2012. The 13-man squad is entering its final stages of preparation for the 2012 Men's Water Polo Olympic Qualification Tournament, which starts from April 1 to April 8 in Edmonton. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Lifeguards and rescue workers tow a dead Bryde's whale, as identified by the Aqualung Institute, near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Lifeguards and rescue workers tow a dead Bryde's whale, as identified by the Aqualung Institute, near Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Turkish honour guards carry the flag-draped coffins of soldiers, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, during a ceremony at a military base in Ankara March 20, 2012. A NATO helicopter crashed into a house on the outskirts of the...more
Turkish honour guards carry the flag-draped coffins of soldiers, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, during a ceremony at a military base in Ankara March 20, 2012. A NATO helicopter crashed into a house on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, killing the 12 Turkish soldiers on board. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A horseman takes a fall during a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, competition as part of Navruz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek March 20, 2012. Considered Kyrgyzstan's national sport, Kok-boru is...more
A horseman takes a fall during a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, competition as part of Navruz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek March 20, 2012. Considered Kyrgyzstan's national sport, Kok-boru is a traditional Central Asian game where players grab a goat carcass from the ground while riding their horses and try to score by placing it in their opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A voter casts her ballot in the Republican presidential primary at a laundromat being used as a polling station in Chicago, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A voter casts her ballot in the Republican presidential primary at a laundromat being used as a polling station in Chicago, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An Afghan boy plays on a swing during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 20, 2012. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the...more
An Afghan boy plays on a swing during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 20, 2012. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1391. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Vehicles of the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army are unloaded from MV Green Ridge at Pier 8 in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 20, 2012....more
Vehicles of the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army are unloaded from MV Green Ridge at Pier 8 in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 20, 2012. The U.S. Army battalion from Hawaii will attend a live fire drill in South Korea as a part of the annual Foal Eagle military exercises by the U.S. and South Korean troops. South Korea on Monday condemned rival North Korea's planned rocket launch as a "grave provocation", saying it was a disguised attempt to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Former hockey coach Graham James arrives at the Provincial Court of Manitoba for sentencing for sexually abusing two of his former hockey players in Winnipeg, Manitoba March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Former hockey coach Graham James arrives at the Provincial Court of Manitoba for sentencing for sexually abusing two of his former hockey players in Winnipeg, Manitoba March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Sri Lanka's Kapugedera Chamara (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Kapugedera Chamara (L) and Upul Tharanga run between wickets during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Linesman Derek Nansen (L) watches Toronto Maple Leafs forward Clarke MacArthur being checked by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese more
Linesman Derek Nansen (L) watches Toronto Maple Leafs forward Clarke MacArthur being checked by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Riot policemen arrest an anti-government protester during clashes in Manama, March 20, 2012. .REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
Riot policemen arrest an anti-government protester during clashes in Manama, March 20, 2012. .REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
Vancouver Canucks goal tender Cory Schneider listens to the anthem before the start of the Canucks' NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minnesota March 19, 2012. Minnesota won 2-0. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Vancouver Canucks goal tender Cory Schneider listens to the anthem before the start of the Canucks' NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minnesota March 19, 2012. Minnesota won 2-0. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City March 20, 2012, after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico. A major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, unleashing panic as it damaged scores of buildings and caused...more
Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City March 20, 2012, after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico. A major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, unleashing panic as it damaged scores of buildings and caused homes in the capital to bounce like "trampolines." REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
A man selling dogs points at a dog sitting inside a cage as another lies on top along a road on the outkirts of Beijing March 20, 2012. Around a dozen dog-sellers line the exit road that runs off a main highway leading into the Chinese capital of...more
A man selling dogs points at a dog sitting inside a cage as another lies on top along a road on the outkirts of Beijing March 20, 2012. Around a dozen dog-sellers line the exit road that runs off a main highway leading into the Chinese capital of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material...more
A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material using 1,857 needles, taking 100 days to made. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack in Hilla, 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad, March 20, 2012. Car and roadside bombs exploded in cities and towns across Iraq on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people, police and hospital sources...more
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack in Hilla, 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad, March 20, 2012. Car and roadside bombs exploded in cities and towns across Iraq on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people, police and hospital sources said, extending a spate of violence ahead of next week's Arab League summit in Baghdad. REUTERS/Habib
A supporter of Mitt Romney talks into his cell phone as he waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney to appear at during his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012....more
A supporter of Mitt Romney talks into his cell phone as he waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney to appear at during his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) defends against Marcin Gortat of the Phoenix Suns in the second half during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan
Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) defends against Marcin Gortat of the Phoenix Suns in the second half during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan
A protester covered with a Bosnian national flag, sleeps in front of Parliament and the Council of Ministers building in Sarajevo, March 20, 2012. Muslim, Serb and Croat military veterans who fought each other in the Bosnian war of the 1990s joined...more
A protester covered with a Bosnian national flag, sleeps in front of Parliament and the Council of Ministers building in Sarajevo, March 20, 2012. Muslim, Serb and Croat military veterans who fought each other in the Bosnian war of the 1990s joined ranks on Tuesday and threatened to go on hunger strike unless the government paid their pensions under the long-delayed 2012 budget. Some 1,750 older soldiers were forced to retire as part of Bosnia's efforts to build a unified army after the 1992-95 war. The government promised them pensions ahead of a general election in October 2010 but has never paid them. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.