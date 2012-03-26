Editor's choice
A supporter of Senegalese opposition presidential candidate Macky Sall celebrates in the capital Dakar March 25, 2012. Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade admitted defeat in Sunday's election, state television reported, ending his bid for a third term that had sparked deadly clashes in the normally peaceful country. The octogenarian leader phoned rival Macky Sall to congratulate him, state broadcaster RPS reported late on Sunday, an announcement greeted by celebrations across the capital Dakar. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. Fury over the shooting in the gated community of Sanford, Florida, of the 17-year-old boy, who was carrying an iced tea and a bag of Skittles candy, and the lack of an arrest or charges prompted demonstrations nationwide calling for authorities to take action. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wave India's national flags as they listen to a speech by Hazare during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi March 25, 2012. Multi-billion dollar corruption scandals in India have fed middle-class frustration with the ruling classes, and a relentless campaign by Hazare last year forced the government to bow to his demands and agree to draft anti-corruption legislation. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pope Benedict XVI flies over the Sanctuary of Cristo Rey on his way to celebrate a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
P. Gopalakrishan, a traditionally dressed artist from the southern Indian state of Kerala, drinks water as he takes a break during a march as part of a cultural programme in Kolkata March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front head and far right candidate for 2012 French presidential election, holds a young girl in her arms at the end of a campaign rally in Bouguenais near Nantes, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare reacts during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A parishioner holds her dogs during a mass in honor of Saint Lazaro in the indigenous community in Masaya city, about 15 miles (24 km) south from Managua, Nicaragua, March 25, 2012. Hundreds of devotees presented their sick animals to the Saint Lazaro, considered the saint patron of dogs. REUTERS/ Oswaldo Rivas
An anti-nuclear protester wearing a radiation protection suit holds a dead salmon fish during a rally opposing the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Afghan residents sit on the ground near a U.S. Army soldier of PRT Laghman, 1st Battalion, 143 Airborne Infantry securing the perimeter of a government building in Laghman province, Afghanistan March 25, 2012. Dozens of former insurgents and their families took part in a graduation ceremony on Sunday after finishing various livelihood training workshops given to them by Laghman provincial government and the U.S. military. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sauber Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico drives behind Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012. An election committee of 1,200 Hong Kong notables picked Beijing-loyalist Leung Chun-ying as the city's next leader on Sunday following an election campaign marred by scandals and a tide of public discontent at a high degree of perceived interference from Beijing over the "small circle" poll. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum speak at Ledgeview Center in the Ledgeview Bowling Lanes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A demonstrator displays a flag at a clock tower during a protest demanding the inclusion of Islamic Law in the constitution, in Tunis March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a rally in central Minsk March 25, 2012. Protesters gathered in the capital to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the Independent Belarusian Republic in 1918. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Mexican brothers Luis Alfonso Gonzalez Villareal (L), Simon Gonzalez Villareal (C) and Jose Regino Gonzalez Villareal arrive at a courtroom in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2012. The brothers, together with a Malaysian and a Singaporean, are charged with drug trafficking which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Brides-to-be wait during a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi March 25, 2012. A total of 51 couples from the rural coastal area of Karachi took wedding vows during a mass ceremony, funded by non-government organizations. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Baylor Bears forward Quincy Acy slides under a table courtside while playing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of their men's NCAA South Regional basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Pazos de Ferreira's Arturo Alvarez (R) jumps for the ball with Porto's Alvaro Pereira during their Portuguese Premier League match at the Mata Real stadium in Pazos de Ferreira March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Policemen scuffle with demonstrators during a rally opposing the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
(From L to R) Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Tajikistan's President Imomali Rakhmon and Afghan President Hamid Karzai pose for pictures during a meeting in Dushanbe, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2012. The demolished building has been vacant since the new Amway Center opened in 2010. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
Tiger Woods hits out of a fairway bunker on the 10th hole during fourth round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (R) tries to stop Juventus' Martin Caceres from scoring during their Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin March 25, 2012. Juventus won 2-0. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
