Sat Mar 31, 2012

<p>Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy attend a late night gathering in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Syrian refugees and local residents take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, after Friday prayers outside the Syrian embassy in Amman March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Masked special forces police escort a member of the Islamist community under heavy guard in Coueron, near Nantes, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple, in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>An athlete rests after his race at the Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships in Kingston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Egyptians try to dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street in downtown Cairo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while at Southern Maine Community College in Maine, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A delegate (C) of Neturei Karta, Orthodox Jews opposed to Zionism, waves a Palestinian flag at a rally in solidarity with Hezbollah and Palestinian factions for a "Global March to Jerusalem" to mark Land Day near Beaufort Castle in Arnoun village in southern Lebanon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Palestinians gather around the body of 20-year-old Mahmoud Zakot during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A girl wearing a mantilla dress takes part in a procession at a school during the eve of Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Respect Party candidate George Galloway (centre L) is congratulated by supporters at his campaign office in Bradford, northern England, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara early March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>An Israeli border police officer kicks a Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>Goalkeeper Alvaro Forero (bottom) of Venezuela's Zamora FC fights for the ball with Wellington Nem of Brazil's Fluminense during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Barinas March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli security officers during clashes at a demonstration marking Land Day, at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Saturday, March 31, 2012

