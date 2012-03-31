Editor's Choice
Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy attend a late night gathering in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy attend a late night gathering in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Syrian refugees and local residents take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, after Friday prayers outside the Syrian embassy in Amman March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Syrian refugees and local residents take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, after Friday prayers outside the Syrian embassy in Amman March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign...more
A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Masked special forces police escort a member of the Islamist community under heavy guard in Coueron, near Nantes, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Masked special forces police escort a member of the Islamist community under heavy guard in Coueron, near Nantes, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple, in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple, in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An athlete rests after his race at the Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships in Kingston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An athlete rests after his race at the Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships in Kingston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Egyptians try to dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street in downtown Cairo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptians try to dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street in downtown Cairo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while at Southern Maine Community College in Maine, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while at Southern Maine Community College in Maine, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A delegate (C) of Neturei Karta, Orthodox Jews opposed to Zionism, waves a Palestinian flag at a rally in solidarity with Hezbollah and Palestinian factions for a "Global March to Jerusalem" to mark Land Day near Beaufort Castle in Arnoun village in...more
A delegate (C) of Neturei Karta, Orthodox Jews opposed to Zionism, waves a Palestinian flag at a rally in solidarity with Hezbollah and Palestinian factions for a "Global March to Jerusalem" to mark Land Day near Beaufort Castle in Arnoun village in southern Lebanon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Palestinians gather around the body of 20-year-old Mahmoud Zakot during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around the body of 20-year-old Mahmoud Zakot during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A girl wearing a mantilla dress takes part in a procession at a school during the eve of Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A girl wearing a mantilla dress takes part in a procession at a school during the eve of Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Respect Party candidate George Galloway (centre L) is congratulated by supporters at his campaign office in Bradford, northern England, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Respect Party candidate George Galloway (centre L) is congratulated by supporters at his campaign office in Bradford, northern England, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara early March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara early March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout
An Israeli border police officer kicks a Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border police officer kicks a Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Goalkeeper Alvaro Forero (bottom) of Venezuela's Zamora FC fights for the ball with Wellington Nem of Brazil's Fluminense during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Barinas March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Goalkeeper Alvaro Forero (bottom) of Venezuela's Zamora FC fights for the ball with Wellington Nem of Brazil's Fluminense during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Barinas March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli security officers during clashes at a demonstration marking Land Day, at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli security officers during clashes at a demonstration marking Land Day, at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.