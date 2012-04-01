Edition:
<p>Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Hour in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez </p>

Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Hour in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Hour in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, March 31, 2012.

<p>A tourist receives assistance while escaping from a fire at Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A tourist receives assistance while escaping from a fire at Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A tourist receives assistance while escaping from a fire at Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, March 31, 2012.

<p>Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters as she arrives at Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters as she arrives at Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters as she arrives at Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012.

<p>A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his body before his turn in a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his body before his turn in a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his body before his turn in a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012.

<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones falls into Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders during the men's NCAA Final Four semi-final college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones falls into Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders during the men's NCAA Final Four semi-final college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones falls into Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders during the men's NCAA Final Four semi-final college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 31, 2012.

<p>A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012.

<p>Mourners hold up candles at a candle light vigil held at a city park in Santee, California, for Shaima Alawadi, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who was beaten to death, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy </p>

Mourners hold up candles at a candle light vigil held at a city park in Santee, California, for Shaima Alawadi, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who was beaten to death, March 30, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Mourners hold up candles at a candle light vigil held at a city park in Santee, California, for Shaima Alawadi, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who was beaten to death, March 30, 2012.

<p>People react as Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People react as Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

People react as Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012.

<p>Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against blanket electronic data retention (vorratsdatenspeicherung) in Vienna, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against blanket electronic data retention (vorratsdatenspeicherung) in Vienna, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against blanket electronic data retention (vorratsdatenspeicherung) in Vienna, March 31, 2012.

<p>Members of the Serbian gendarmerie (top) detain two armed police officers from Kosovo near Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Serbian Interior Ministry/Handout </p>

Members of the Serbian gendarmerie (top) detain two armed police officers from Kosovo near Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Members of the Serbian gendarmerie (top) detain two armed police officers from Kosovo near Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia March 31, 2012.

<p>Fox Hunt of Ireland, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, falls as it breaks its leg while competing in the third race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Fox Hunt of Ireland, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, falls as it breaks its leg while competing in the third race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Fox Hunt of Ireland, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, falls as it breaks its leg while competing in the third race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012.

<p>The crowd watches the premiere of the new Disney Dreams show as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort in Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

The crowd watches the premiere of the new Disney Dreams show as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort in Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The crowd watches the premiere of the new Disney Dreams show as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort in Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris March 31, 2012.

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy kisses First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the end of an election rally in Paris, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy kisses First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the end of an election rally in Paris, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy kisses First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the end of an election rally in Paris, March 31, 2012.

<p>Real Betis goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto saves the ball as Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy jumps over him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Real Betis goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto saves the ball as Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy jumps over him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Real Betis goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto saves the ball as Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy jumps over him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga March 31, 2012.

<p>Kenya's Maasai Cricket Warriors bowler Jonathon Ole Meshami (L) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Robert Kilesi during the "Last Man Standing" Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against the Cricadillos in Cape Town March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Kenya's Maasai Cricket Warriors bowler Jonathon Ole Meshami (L) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Robert Kilesi during the "Last Man Standing" Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against the Cricadillos in Cape Town March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Kenya's Maasai Cricket Warriors bowler Jonathon Ole Meshami (L) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Robert Kilesi during the "Last Man Standing" Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against the Cricadillos in Cape Town March 31, 2012.

<p>A worker sits near a drilling machine at a coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A worker sits near a drilling machine at a coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A worker sits near a drilling machine at a coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012.

<p>Girls 100 meter CLASS 2, for competitors between the age of 15 - 17, dash winner Christania Williams (L) crosses the finishing line during Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, also known as Champs, at Kingston city March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy </p>

Girls 100 meter CLASS 2, for competitors between the age of 15 - 17, dash winner Christania Williams (L) crosses the finishing line during Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, also known as Champs, at Kingston city March 30, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Girls 100 meter CLASS 2, for competitors between the age of 15 - 17, dash winner Christania Williams (L) crosses the finishing line during Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, also known as Champs, at Kingston city March 30, 2012.

<p>Thai rescue workers remove a body after a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom </p>

Thai rescue workers remove a body after a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Thai rescue workers remove a body after a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province March 31, 2012.

<p>A cave explorer takes part in an annual international competition for speleologists in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A cave explorer takes part in an annual international competition for speleologists in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A cave explorer takes part in an annual international competition for speleologists in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, March 31, 2012.

<p>Valentina Marchei of Italy performs during the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Valentina Marchei of Italy performs during the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Valentina Marchei of Italy performs during the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 31, 2012.

<p>Arjen Robben, Dutch forward of Bayern Munich celebrates his winning goal after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Arjen Robben, Dutch forward of Bayern Munich celebrates his winning goal after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Arjen Robben, Dutch forward of Bayern Munich celebrates his winning goal after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg, March 31, 2012.

<p>LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012.

<p>Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow March 31, 2012.

<p>An anti-government protester jumps over a tear-gas canister fired by riot police during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

An anti-government protester jumps over a tear-gas canister fired by riot police during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012.

Sunday, April 01, 2012

An anti-government protester jumps over a tear-gas canister fired by riot police during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012.

