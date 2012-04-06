The body of inmate Javier Federico Solis, who was killed after a prision riot in Granja Canada Jail, lies on the ground in Escuintla, 70 km (43 miles) of Guatemala City April 5, 2012. The riots occurred this morning resulting in the death of a prisoner and several wounded by gunfire, according to local media. Inmates were believed to be interfering with prison authorities intending to transfer away a group of prisoners, who was extorting through telephones from inside the prison, prison authorities said. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez