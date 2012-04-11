Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 11, 2012 | 7:55am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool </p>

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 24
<p>Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev </p>

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

Close
4 / 24
<p>People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
6 / 24
<p>An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 24
<p>A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 24
<p>A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 24
<p>Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
10 / 24
<p>Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 24
<p>An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
12 / 24
<p>A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 24
<p>The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be...more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 24
<p>A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Close
15 / 24
<p>Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
16 / 24
<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 24
<p>A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
18 / 24
<p>Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho </p>

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
19 / 24
<p>A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge </p>

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

Close
21 / 24
<p>A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray more

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
22 / 24
<p>An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 24
<p>A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 10 2012
Syria: Chronology of conflict

Syria: Chronology of conflict

A visual chronology of the year-long protests and armed clashes against Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his forces.

Apr 09 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 09 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast