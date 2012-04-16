Editor's choice
Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving...more
Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. Attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a house used by British diplomats in the city centre and smoke billowed from the building after the blast, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Parwiz
A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. Anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik appears bent on turning a Norwegian court into a "circus" show for his views when he goes on trial on Monday for killing 77 people, reopening wounds in the traditionally tolerant and tranquil nation. Breivik has proudly admitted bombing the government's headquarters in Oslo in July 2011, killing eight people, before gunning down 69, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp of the ruling Labour Party on Utoeya island. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Prostitutes walk a street of the old city, as heads of state met for the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 14, 2012. Headlines from this weekend's gathering of more than 30 heads of state have focused on an embarrassing scandal after members of U.S. President Barack Obama's security detail were caught with prostitutes in historic Cartagena. Picture taken April 14. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento (COLOMBIA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)
A nun prays inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on Orthodox Easter April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A document with the picture of Socialist party presidential candidate Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming French presidential election in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dancers participate in the Persian Day Parade in New York, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Policeman and security official stand near a damaged jail gate after inmates escaped from the prison in the town of Bannu, northwest of Pakistan, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Khan
Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Hamoud sits in a makeshift tent as he heads a group of Free Syrian Army fighters at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, wife of France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy, holds up a signs "Students with Sarkozy" as she attends her husband's political rally on the place de la Concorde in Paris, April 15, 2012. Presidential rivals Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande stage competing rallies in Paris, Sunday, in a last ditch battle for votes, just a week before elections. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Locals ride on vehicles as they get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 15, 2012. Myanmar celebrate the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman walks past pots of flowers arranged in a circle as she enters San Francisco Yacht Club to attend a vigil for the four missing sailors in Belvedere, California April 15, 2012. One sailor died and four were missing after powerful waves battered a sailboat during a yacht race and tossed it into rocks around islands off San Francisco, officials said on Sunday. The eight-member crew of the Low Speed Chase set sail on Saturday as one of 49 yachts competing in the Full Crew Farallones, an annual race around the rugged island chain, according to San Francisco Yacht Club's Director Ed Lynch, where the yacht is based. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A would-be passenger lays on the ground as around 100 pro-Palestinian activists stage a protest at Brussels national airport in Zaventem early April 15, 2012. Some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout Europe have bought plane tickets for an April 15 visit to the West Bank as part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine". Organisers said the aim was to help open an international school and a museum, but Israel has denounced the activists as provocateurs and said it would deny entry to anyone who threatened public order. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Members of the audience wait outside a stadium with young contestants of the sixth Hefei Dancesport Contest, in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Manchester United's Ashley Young (2nd R) is fouled by Aston Villa's Ciaran Clark (R) to win a penalty during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Members of the Vietnamese community wait for the arrival of Alberta Premier Alison Redford before a campaign stop at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Calgary, Alberta April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
