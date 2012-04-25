Editor's choice
A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand...more
A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corp and ANZAC day is marked annually with hundreds of dawn services across the two countries. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbors on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbors on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl blast, and he is now one of six last villagers that still live in Tulgovichi. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 26th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots...more
Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist King. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Peng Peng (below), a cloned sheep, is seen on a video display at the Beijing Genomics Institute in Shenzhen, southern China April 23, 2012. Chinese scientists have cloned a genetically modified sheep containing a "good" type of fat found naturally in...more
Peng Peng (below), a cloned sheep, is seen on a video display at the Beijing Genomics Institute in Shenzhen, southern China April 23, 2012. Chinese scientists have cloned a genetically modified sheep containing a "good" type of fat found naturally in nuts, seeds, fish and leafy greens that helps reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular disease. "Peng Peng", which has a roundworm fat gene, weighed in at 5.74 kg when it was born on March 26 in a laboratory in China's far western region of Xinjiang. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Israelis attend a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2012. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis attend a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2012. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jazmine Raygoza, teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the back yard of her home in Denver April 21, 2012. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs. on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jazmine Raygoza, teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the back yard of her home in Denver April 21, 2012. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs. on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A girl helps her boyfriend squeeze pimples on a street in downtown Shanghai April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl helps her boyfriend squeeze pimples on a street in downtown Shanghai April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne walk while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne walk while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians are reflected in mirrors as they sit outside their store in Gaza City April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians are reflected in mirrors as they sit outside their store in Gaza City April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
President Barack Obama talks about the rising costs of student loans while addressing students at the University of Colorado at Boulder in Colorado, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks about the rising costs of student loans while addressing students at the University of Colorado at Boulder in Colorado, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy speaks with people in Longjumeau, near Paris, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy speaks with people in Longjumeau, near Paris, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to having...more
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to having their heads shaven. This year, to celebrate 2,600 years since the Buddha gained enlightenment, the Sathira Dammasathan centre arranged for the ordination of 137 women between the ages of five and 63. The ordination involved shaving their hair off and living as a Buddhist nun for 20 days, including going on rounds to collect alms from worshippers at dawn, wearing simple white cotton clothes, and daily meditation classes. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester reacts after he was injured during clashes with police in front of the Tunisian TV headquarters in Tunis April 24, 2012. The protesters called for the privatisation of national channel "Tunis 7". REUTERS/Anis Mili
A protester reacts after he was injured during clashes with police in front of the Tunisian TV headquarters in Tunis April 24, 2012. The protesters called for the privatisation of national channel "Tunis 7". REUTERS/Anis Mili
President Barack Obama's hand is grabbed by students after he spoke about the rising costs of student loans while in Carmichael Arena at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama's hand is grabbed by students after he spoke about the rising costs of student loans while in Carmichael Arena at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A female supporter of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh wears pins with his pictures as she demonstrates outside the Cabinet building to demand an investigation into the assassination attempt on Saleh last year, in Sanaa April 24, 2012....more
A female supporter of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh wears pins with his pictures as she demonstrates outside the Cabinet building to demand an investigation into the assassination attempt on Saleh last year, in Sanaa April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Space suits of U.S. astronaut Joseph Acaba (L) and Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka (C) and Sergei Revin are ready for a crew's training session at the Star City space centre outside Moscow April 24, 2012. The three-man team is preparing for a...more
Space suits of U.S. astronaut Joseph Acaba (L) and Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka (C) and Sergei Revin are ready for a crew's training session at the Star City space centre outside Moscow April 24, 2012. The three-man team is preparing for a mission to the International Space Station on May 15. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A tiger jumps at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tiger jumps at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A farmer wades in polluted water as he and his fellow farmers dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. China's rapid economic growth has been achieved at the expense...more
A farmer wades in polluted water as he and his fellow farmers dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. China's rapid economic growth has been achieved at the expense of its natural environment, as excessive exploitation of natural resources and the expansion of highly polluting industries, compounded with a swelling population, has left deep scars on the country's landscape, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion
New York Yankees starting pitcher Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of their MLB American League game in Arlington, Texas April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
New York Yankees starting pitcher Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of their MLB American League game in Arlington, Texas April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer, James Murdoch, arrives to give evidence at the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the media at the High Court in London April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer, James Murdoch, arrives to give evidence at the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the media at the High Court in London April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Shipwright Kevin Finch works on one of the lifeboats on the clipper Cutty Sark a day before it is due to be officially reopened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Greenwich, South East London April 24, 2012. The Cutty Sark is the world's last surviving...more
Shipwright Kevin Finch works on one of the lifeboats on the clipper Cutty Sark a day before it is due to be officially reopened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Greenwich, South East London April 24, 2012. The Cutty Sark is the world's last surviving tea clipper and has been extensively restored following a fire in 2006. It will reopen to the public on April 26. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Editor's Choice
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.