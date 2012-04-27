Editor's choice
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012....more
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian protester jumps over tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2012....more
A Palestinian protester jumps over tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ken Matthews, 48, wears a hoodie with an image of slain teenager Trayvon Martin at a rally in Los Angeles, California, April 26, 2012. Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old, was killed in Florida in February by a neighborhood watch volunteer who is...more
Ken Matthews, 48, wears a hoodie with an image of slain teenager Trayvon Martin at a rally in Los Angeles, California, April 26, 2012. Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old, was killed in Florida in February by a neighborhood watch volunteer who is white and Hispanic. Police initially declined to arrest the volunteer, George Zimmerman, citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which allows people to use deadly force when they believe they are in danger. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Israeli girl plays with an inflatable hammer in a park on Israel's Independence Day in Jerusalem April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli girl plays with an inflatable hammer in a park on Israel's Independence Day in Jerusalem April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, Massachusetts April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, Massachusetts April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in...more
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. There are around 34 gangs operating in the division. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee walks on top of an oil tank at a Sinopec refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 25, 2012. Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, missed forecasts with a worse-than-expected 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit which was dragged...more
An employee walks on top of an oil tank at a Sinopec refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 25, 2012. Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, missed forecasts with a worse-than-expected 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit which was dragged down by losses from selling diesel and gasoline at state-controlled prices. Net income of 13.41 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in the first three months compared with 20.6 billion a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012....more
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
A street vendor watches a live broadcast of the verdict being delivered by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in the country's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. The court...more
A street vendor watches a live broadcast of the verdict being delivered by a United Nations-backed court in the Hague convicting former Liberian president Charles Taylor of war crimes, in the country's capital Freetown April 26, 2012. The court convicted Taylor of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity, the first time a head of state has been found guilty by an international tribunal since the Nazi trials at Nuremberg. Taylor, 64, had been charged with 11 counts of murder, rape, conscripting child soldiers and sexual slavery during intertwined wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, during which more than 50,000 people were killed. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
France's President and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party candidate for the French 2012 presidential election Nicolas Sarkozy (C) shakes hands with supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech as part of a campaign political rally in Le Raincy,...more
France's President and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party candidate for the French 2012 presidential election Nicolas Sarkozy (C) shakes hands with supporters as he arrives to deliver a speech as part of a campaign political rally in Le Raincy, near Paris, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
A driver of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is pictured in the driver cabin during the inauguration trip of the new regional two-floor train connecting Geneva and Lausanne in Lausanne, April 26, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens....more
A driver of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is pictured in the driver cabin during the inauguration trip of the new regional two-floor train connecting Geneva and Lausanne in Lausanne, April 26, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
People on bicycles ride past a government officer, who is wearing a protective suit, during a nuclear evacuation drill at Ma Liu Shui Wharf in Hong Kong April 26, 2012. The drill is part of a two-day inter-departmental exercise that will be held from...more
People on bicycles ride past a government officer, who is wearing a protective suit, during a nuclear evacuation drill at Ma Liu Shui Wharf in Hong Kong April 26, 2012. The drill is part of a two-day inter-departmental exercise that will be held from April 26 to 27, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A vehicle carrying the family members of Osama Bin Laden leave for the airport from a house in Islamabad April 26, 2012. The family of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, killed almost a year ago by American special forces in a military town in...more
A vehicle carrying the family members of Osama Bin Laden leave for the airport from a house in Islamabad April 26, 2012. The family of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, killed almost a year ago by American special forces in a military town in northwest Pakistan, were being deported from Pakistan early on Friday morning, the family lawyer told Reuters. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A person holding an umbrella look at flowers laid by people outside a courthouse where the trial of Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik is conducted in Oslo April 26, 2012. Around 40,000 people gathered in Oslo on Thursday to sing a...more
A person holding an umbrella look at flowers laid by people outside a courthouse where the trial of Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik is conducted in Oslo April 26, 2012. Around 40,000 people gathered in Oslo on Thursday to sing a song ridiculed by Breivik, who killed 77 people last July, as a show of protest against the right-wing activist's anti-immigrant views. Thousands more joined in song in towns across the country to sing "Children of the Rainbow", a song that celebrates the sort of multiculturalism that Breivik said that motivated his killing spree. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/NTB Scanpix
A general view shows a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. Government officials are threatening to forcibly relocate some 600 people - mostly Tibetans - from what was prime real...more
A general view shows a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. Government officials are threatening to forcibly relocate some 600 people - mostly Tibetans - from what was prime real estate in order to rebuild Gyegu - known in Chinese as Yushu - as what officials billed as an "ecological tourism centre". The move has triggered resentment as two of China's most volatile social issues - land grabs and perceived mistreatment of ethnic minorities - combine to raise tensions and threaten social stability in the region. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Patricio dives to save a shot during their Europa League semi-final second leg match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Patricio dives to save a shot during their Europa League semi-final second leg match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, gestures as he leaves with his wife Wendi and son Lachlan after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia...more
News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, gestures as he leaves with his wife Wendi and son Lachlan after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protester runs from tear gas during clashes in the Manama neighbourhood of al-Bilad al-Qadeem April 26, 2012. Bahraini protesters attacked a police station with petrol bombs on Thursday and riot police responded with teargas and stun grenades after...more
A protester runs from tear gas during clashes in the Manama neighbourhood of al-Bilad al-Qadeem April 26, 2012. Bahraini protesters attacked a police station with petrol bombs on Thursday and riot police responded with teargas and stun grenades after thousands of mourners visited the grave of Salah Abbas Habib, 36, who was found dead on Saturday after disappearing during fighting between protesters and police. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea April 26, 2012. Chinese and Russian warships concluded a live ammunition exercise on Thursday,...more
Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea April 26, 2012. Chinese and Russian warships concluded a live ammunition exercise on Thursday, following a no-weapon joint war game earlier the same day, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind a garbage bin during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April...more
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind a garbage bin during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nolan Reimold (L), Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis (C) and Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (R) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League game in...more
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nolan Reimold (L), Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis (C) and Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (R) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League game in Baltimore, Maryland, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan heads a football signed by Australian national soccer team players as a present from Australian counterpart Julia Gillard after their meeting in Ankara April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Prime Minister's Press...more
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan heads a football signed by Australian national soccer team players as a present from Australian counterpart Julia Gillard after their meeting in Ankara April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout
A Roma boy looks out from a window on a bus while he waits to be evacuated from a slum in Belgrade April 26, 2012. The Serbian authorities have started evicting Roma families from a slum in Belgrade's Novi Beograd neighborhood to a new container...more
A Roma boy looks out from a window on a bus while he waits to be evacuated from a slum in Belgrade April 26, 2012. The Serbian authorities have started evicting Roma families from a slum in Belgrade's Novi Beograd neighborhood to a new container settlement outside the capital. Since 2009, at least seven forced evictions of informal Roma settlements have taken place in the capital, prompting protests from watchdogs including the London-based Amnesty International and European Union human rights bodies. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
An Afghan army soldier holds a rose and a rifle in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan army soldier holds a rose and a rifle in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
