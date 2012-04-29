Editor's Choice
A protester shouts during clashes with the police in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2012. Malaysian police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of protesters who converged on Kuala Lumpur's centre to demand electoral reforms, raising the risk of a backlash against the government in national elections expected within months. Thousands of protesters who had been confronting police outside the city's historic Merdeka Square were scattered after riot police fired water cannon and then at least 10 rounds of tear gas into the crowd. The police said they had been forced to react after protesters tried to force their way through barriers and enter the square. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. Fleeing aerial bombardment by the Sudanese air force thousands of people have abandoned their homes and made make-shift shelters between the rocks and boulders. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boxer Lavarn Harvell (R) connects to the head of Tony Pietrantonio for a knockout during their third round of light heavyweight boxing fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A plain clothes policeman holds a weapon as he walks down the streets during a firefight with gang members in Karachi's Lyari area April 28, 2012. Two policemen were killed during an exchange of fire between police and gang members in the Lyari area of Karachi on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
U.S. President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New York Mets' Ruben Tejada (L) catches the throw from home to tag out Colorado Rockies' Troy Tulowitzki at second base during their MLB National League baseball game in Denver, Colorado April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A girl holds up her evening gown while walking in a street in Mexico City April 28, 2012. Three hundred forty-eight girls dressed up for their 15th (Quinceanera) birthday celebration had their great day on Saturday, a tradition dating back to the Spanish colonial era when 15- and 16-year-old girls had their official debut in society. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People walk past a burning police car in Morelia April 27, 2012. Students from the Universidad Michoacana burned a police car during a protest while demanding more government resources for the university. The students have another six cars in their power and have threatened to burn them as well if their demands are not met, according to local media. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez
An aerial view of the beach is seen during Romania's first international Black Sea Kite Festival at the Black Sea resort of Mamaia, about 260 km (162 miles) east of Bucharest April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Suter Moto2 rider Yuki Takahashi of Japan crashes during the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain April 28, 2012. The Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Jerez circuit. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Schalke 04's Raul and his children are cheered by fans after the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hertha Berlin in Gelsenkirchen April 28, 2012. Raul is to leave Schalke 04 at the of the season when his contract expires. Schalke 04 won the match 4-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A fisherman casts his line from Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as the sun sets April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A riot policeman kicks a fan during clashes after the soccer match between Zenit and Dinamo Moscow in the Russian Premier league soccer match in St.Petersburg April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A protester takes photos with his tablet computer as protesters march down a street during a rally in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2012. Thousands of protesters calling for fair elections converged on Kuala Lumpur's centre on Saturday for a major demonstration that will test the Malaysian government's reformist credentials and may affect the timing of national polls. Police have shut down much of the city centre and closed off the historic Merdeka (Independence) Square with barriers and barbed wire, enforcing a court order that the protesters should not enter the symbolically important site. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A bullet-hole is seen in the windscreen of a bulldozer as it is used to remove a barricade, erected by tribal militants loyal to the al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An opposition supporter (C) shouts in front of a police officer during a rally in Almaty April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A participant prepares backstage during the Eastern European Cup bodybuilding competition in the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A resident dries clothes in the sun, near recyclable plastics, in Quezon City, Metro Manila April 28, 2012. Some 60 families earn their living by cleaning up waste materials in a creek near their area, popularly called Plastikan. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Tribal militants loyal to the al-Ahmar family talk through a hole in a wall in Sanaa April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A student is photographed while reciting verses from the Koran at Sunehri (golden) mosque, a religious seminary, in Peshawar April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
The moon is seen as balloons fly in the sky before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A dancer stretches outside the arena during the 29th Annual Gathering of Nations, the world's largest gathering of Native American and indigenous people, in Albuquerque, April 28, 2012. Some 3,000 singers and dancers perform over the three-day Gathering of Nations, which began on Thursday in Albuquerque. Celebrating its 29th year, organizers say it's the largest meeting of Native American and indigenous people in the world. REUTERS/Eric Draper
A protester lies on the road to stop a riot police vehicle firing water cannon from advancing during clashes in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2012. Malaysian police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of protesters who converged on Kuala Lumpur's centre to demand electoral reforms, raising the risk of a backlash against the government in national elections expected within months.Thousands of protesters who had been confronting police outside the city's historic Merdeka Square were scattered after riot police fired water cannon and then at least 10 rounds of tear gas into the crowd. The police said they had been forced to react after protesters tried to force their way through barriers and enter the square. REUTERS/Samsul Said
