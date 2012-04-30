Editor's Choice
Palestinian children play on the ruins of a destroyed house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play on the ruins of a destroyed house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Yemen's Republican Guards force looks on at their barracks in Arhab area, north of Sanaa April 29, 2012. An al Qaeda-linked group on Sunday freed 73 Yemeni soldiers it captured during a major assault in the south of the country last...more
A member of the Yemen's Republican Guards force looks on at their barracks in Arhab area, north of Sanaa April 29, 2012. An al Qaeda-linked group on Sunday freed 73 Yemeni soldiers it captured during a major assault in the south of the country last month, residents said, after mediation by religious scholars and tribal elders. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
People visit the public swimming pool Schoenbrunner Bad in Vienna April 29, 2012. Temperatures rose up to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of Austria this weekend, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Lisi...more
People visit the public swimming pool Schoenbrunner Bad in Vienna April 29, 2012. Temperatures rose up to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of Austria this weekend, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Performers wearing World War Two Polish uniforms wait for the start of a re-enactment of the 1945 battle of Berlin as part of the 7. Biennale in Berlin, April 29, 2012. Polish re-enactment groups under the direction of Maciej Mielecki staged a scene...more
Performers wearing World War Two Polish uniforms wait for the start of a re-enactment of the 1945 battle of Berlin as part of the 7. Biennale in Berlin, April 29, 2012. Polish re-enactment groups under the direction of Maciej Mielecki staged a scene from the battle of Berlin in 1945 when the Soviet Red Army and the Polish 1st Army fought against Nazi German forces. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Francois Hollande, Socialist party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walks in a corridor before a campaign rally at the Paris-Bercy sports complex in Paris April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
Francois Hollande, Socialist party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walks in a corridor before a campaign rally at the Paris-Bercy sports complex in Paris April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
People raise their hands to vote during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at a square in the town of Appenzell, April 29, 2012. Appenzell is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air assembly in which...more
People raise their hands to vote during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at a square in the town of Appenzell, April 29, 2012. Appenzell is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air assembly in which citizens can take key political decisions directly by raising their hands. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Competitors run in the rain along the banks of a the Blackwater River at low tide during the Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, Essex April 29, 2012. April is shaping up to be one of the wettest of the last century, but that's not enough to make up for an...more
Competitors run in the rain along the banks of a the Blackwater River at low tide during the Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, Essex April 29, 2012. April is shaping up to be one of the wettest of the last century, but that's not enough to make up for an exceptionally dry winter that has left the water table and reservoirs depleted, says the Environment Agency. REUTERS/Ki Price
Police survey the site where the body of Khalil Rasjed Dale, a British doctor working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, was found at a roadside in Quetta April 29, 2012. The beheaded body of the kidnapped British doctor was found by...more
Police survey the site where the body of Khalil Rasjed Dale, a British doctor working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, was found at a roadside in Quetta April 29, 2012. The beheaded body of the kidnapped British doctor was found by the roadside on Sunday in the southwestern Pakistan city of Quetta, police and Red Cross officials said. Dale, 60, was kidnapped by suspected militants on Jan 5 while on his way home from work. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. The Yermolov state school in Stavropol, which was founded 10 years ago and admits children of any gender, follows a...more
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. The Yermolov state school in Stavropol, which was founded 10 years ago and admits children of any gender, follows a traditional Russian middle school syllabus as well as extra lessons on military education and physical training for its pupils. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A rock fan poses for a photograph with paramilitary policemen standing guard at the 2012 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijing, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A rock fan poses for a photograph with paramilitary policemen standing guard at the 2012 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijing, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A member of the Christian Defense Coalition raises his hands during a prayer vigil outside the Chinese embassy in Washington April 29, 2012. The Christian Defense Coalition held the prayer vigil to call on the Obama administration not to turn Chinese...more
A member of the Christian Defense Coalition raises his hands during a prayer vigil outside the Chinese embassy in Washington April 29, 2012. The Christian Defense Coalition held the prayer vigil to call on the Obama administration not to turn Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng back over to the Chinese government after his escape from 19 months of house arrest in China. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon"April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boyla
People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon"April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boyla
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of the damaged Yemen Airways building in Sanaa April 29, 2012. The building was set ablaze in June last year after government troops targeted the nearby home of a...more
Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of the damaged Yemen Airways building in Sanaa April 29, 2012. The building was set ablaze in June last year after government troops targeted the nearby home of a tribal leader. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An injured cameraman is being attended to during a fire fight between police and gang members near Karachi's Lyari area April 29, 2012. At least 20 people including four police officials have been killed and 55 were injured during the last three days...more
An injured cameraman is being attended to during a fire fight between police and gang members near Karachi's Lyari area April 29, 2012. At least 20 people including four police officials have been killed and 55 were injured during the last three days in the exchange of fire between police and gang members, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C bottom ) shoots to score past Novara's goalkeeper Alberto Fontana during their Italian Serie A match at the Piola stadium in Novara April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C bottom ) shoots to score past Novara's goalkeeper Alberto Fontana during their Italian Serie A match at the Piola stadium in Novara April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, arrives on stage to attend a political campaign rally in Toulouse April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, arrives on stage to attend a political campaign rally in Toulouse April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Policemen take positions during a fire fight with gang members near Karachi's Lyari area April 29, 2012. At least 20 people including four police officials have been killed and 55 were injured during the last three days in the exchange of fire...more
Policemen take positions during a fire fight with gang members near Karachi's Lyari area April 29, 2012. At least 20 people including four police officials have been killed and 55 were injured during the last three days in the exchange of fire between police and gang members, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. About 500 people have been camping in front of the offices...more
Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. About 500 people have been camping in front of the offices for a week after the State Department of Labor and the union announced they were looking to hire iron and wood apprentices for 50 positions. On Monday the first 500 people, who were given wristbands, will be given applications for the 50 positions. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman walks past policemen standing guard as graduates who work temporary jobs in the public sector protest against the government in downtown Algiers April 29, 2012. The protesters are among thousands of young Algerian university graduates who are...more
A woman walks past policemen standing guard as graduates who work temporary jobs in the public sector protest against the government in downtown Algiers April 29, 2012. The protesters are among thousands of young Algerian university graduates who are placed by the state in low-paid temporary public sector jobs until they can be allocated long-term posts. The protesters say they have been stuck for too long in the low-paid jobs, and will boycott the May 10 parliamentary election unless they are moved to permanent roles. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.