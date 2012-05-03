Editor's Choice
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. Eleven people were confirmed dead after thugs attacked the protesters demanding an end to military rule after their candidate was barred from this month's presidential election. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A SPLA-N fighter stands with a mortar shell near Jebel Kwo village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A nun films as Pope Benedict XVI leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. About 150,000 of Nepal's 26.6 million people are estimated to be blind in both eyes, most of them with cataracts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The mother of former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau, Luisa, is held back as she trys to make her way towards a coroners van as it departs with the body of her son who was found dead at his home in Oceanside, California, May 2, 2012. Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was found dead at his home in Southern California on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the chest in an apparent suicide, police said. He was 43. Oceanside police chief Frank McCoy told reporters that authorities had received a call from a young woman who said she was Seau's girlfriend, and that she had found him wounded and unconscious in his home just north of San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks to take an oath at the lower house of parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, May 2, 2012. REUTETS/Soe Zeya Tun
Young girls are seen in the crowd as they watch Britain play South Korea during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sana, a five-year-old girl, plays on a cloth sling hanging from a signalling pole as smoke from a garbage dump rises next to a railway track in Mumbai May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Montreal Impact Bernardo Corradi (L) fights for the ball with Toronto FC Adrian Cann during the first half of the first leg of their 2012 Amway Canadian Championships match in Montreal, Quebec May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) being accompanied by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (front R) and U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (C), in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout
Newcastle United's Papiss Cisse celebrates after scoring against Chelsea during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bolton Wanderers' Fabrice Muamba reacts ahead of their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton, northern England, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tear gas fired by Israeli troops falls near Palestinian stone-throwers during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 2, 2012. The clashes broke out following a protest in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. The hunger strike against Israel's jail policies has swollen in weeks from a protest by a handful to a national movement with around 1,400 participants. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho is thrown in the air by his players after their win over Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish first division league title at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car with "for sale" written on its windshield, is seen partially submerged in the floodwaters of the Rio Negro, one of the two main tributaries of the Amazon River, in Manaus May 2, 2012. As the water level of Rio Negro approaches its historic maximum level of 29.3 metres (96 feet) in 2009, Brazilian Geological Service estimates this year's flood to pass it by nearly one metre (3.28 feet) to break a new record. According to Brazil's Civil Defence, about 50,000 families have already been displaced by the flood. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stands next to his wife, Callista, as he drops out of the race for the GOP presidential nomination while in Arlington, Virginia, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Greek conservative party supporters wave flags during a pre-election rally by their leader Antonis Samaras in the town of Thessaloniki May 2, 2012. Greece will hold an election on May 6, with the largest number of seats expected to fall to the New Democracy party, whose leader Samaras is pledging lower taxes and to call a halt to across-the-board wage and pension cuts, expecting to make up the shortfall through better collections. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Francois Hollande (L), Socialist party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, and Nicolas Sarkozy (R), France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, are see with journalists David Pujadas (2ndR) and Laurence Ferrari (2ndL) before a televised debate at studios in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
An honor guard holds a flower as she waits with others to attend the funeral service of Tomas Borge, one of the founders of Nicaragua's leftist Sandinista movement and former Interior Minister, at the Palace of Culture in Managua May 2, 2012. Borge died on Monday at the age of 81 after he was hospitalized earlier this month for a lung infection and moved to intensive care after complications from surgery. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A resident carries water collected from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 2, 2012. While a swath of the Brazilian Amazon is under a state of emergency as rivers overflow in one of the worst floods ever, the country's northeastern region faces its worst drought in the last 30 years, affecting well over 500 towns and cities, according to data from different government monitoring agencies. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
