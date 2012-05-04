Editor's Choice

Members of the special police take their positions near a place of commemoration in Dobrovoljacka street in Sarajevo, May 3, 2012. The commemoration by about 100 Serbs who travelled by buses to lay flowers and light candles in the city centre at the spot of an attack on a retreating column of the Yugoslav Army (JA) in May 1992, has sparked anger and shock among residents. The attack happened on May 3, 1992, a day after late Bosnian president Alija Izetbegovic was kidnapped by Serb forces and Sarajevo came under the worst mortar attack since the Bosnian Serbs besieged the capital in April 1992. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic