Editor's Choice
A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski, Nepal district May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Russian riot police detain a protester during the "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters about the head with batons and detained 250 on Sunday after clashes broke out at a Moscow rally by thousands of people against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. The project is meant to serve as a new tourist attraction in the area, and is now open for public viewing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fishermen navigate their boats past an area of old buildings, which are under demolition work in front of hotel buildings that are under construction on the man-made Fenghuang (Phoenix) island, at a fishing port in Sanya, Hainan province, China April 18, 2012. A central government plan to create a high end tourist industry on the tropical Hainan island has delivered a much-anticipated surge in economic growth, but it has also widened the wealth gap between rich and poor that Beijing was trying to close. REUTERS/China Daily
Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini challenges Cagliari's Mauricio Pinilla (front) during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste, Italy May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A man holds his ballot paper at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan May 6, 2012. Armenian voters headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election its leaders hope will bolster stability and be free of the fraud and violence that marred the South Caucasus country's last national election. REUTERS/Nazik Armenakian
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndR ) kisses the shoulder of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot in the second round of the presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand (42) and Thaddeus Young (21) battle for the ball with the Chicago Bulls Luol Deng (9) and Carlos Boozer (5) during Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Leader of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos (C) is escorted by followers on his way to a news conference in Athens May 6, 2012. Golden Dawn is set to become the most extreme right-wing group to sit in parliament since Greece returned to democracy after the fall of a military junta in 1974. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Francois Hollande (L), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, and his companion Valerie Trierweiler sit in a car as they leave a polling station in Tulle during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast average rains in 2012. The annual rains are likely to be 99 percent of the long period average, helping India avoid drought for the third year in row. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar
Spectators watch from a roofless armoured vehicle as military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the "Stalin Line" memorial, near the village of Goroshki, about 30 km (19 miles) west of Minsk, May 6, 2012. Belarus will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An anti-military protester chants slogans against military rulers during a rally outside the Peoples' Assembly in Cairo, May 6, 2012. The rally was organized to demand the release of fellow activists who were detained during an army operation to disperse a protest in front of the Ministry of Defense in Cairo. Egypt's parliament voted on Sunday to stop the head of state sending civilians for military trials, but rights campaigners said little would change immediately because the move would only apply to a civilian president and not the generals now ruling the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro (top) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Tony Gwynn (bottom) baserunner in the second inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago May 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (not seen) in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin wave flags during a supporters rally in central Moscow May 6, 2012. Russian riot police beat protesters with batons and hauled away dozens on Sunday after skirmishes broke out at a demonstration in Moscow against Vladimir Putin on the eve of his return to the presidency. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
