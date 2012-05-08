Editor's Choice
Supporters wave at Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as she leaves the National League for Democracy party Lanmadaw township branch office's opening ceremony in Yangon May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel reacts before a party board meeting in Berlin, May 7, 2012. Germans voted a new parliament in the state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, with Angela Merkel's...more
A full-size model of Japan's robot animation character "Gundam" stands in front of a shopping mall behind trees in Tokyo, May 7, 2012. The 18-meter-tall "Gundam" was installed to promote its entertainment facility "Gundam Front Tokyo", which opened...more
A security guard yawns as he keeps watch at a gate of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind human rights activist Chen Guangcheng is reported to be staying, in Beijing May 7, 2012. Chen said on Monday he expected Beijing to let him and his family travel...more
Texas Rangers batter Josh Hamilton (32) warms up on deck against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Outgoing France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) waits for the arrival of an unidentified official at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 7, 2012 the day after French presidential election. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and former president Dmitry Medvedev watch honor guards marching during an inauguration ceremony in Cathedral Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2012. Vladimir Putin appealed for unity in Russia after...more
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator", speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) controls the puck during the All-Russian ice hockey festival among amateur teams at Megasport Arena in Moscow, May 7, 2012. Putin played for Team of the Russian Amateur Ice Hockey League, which competed with the...more
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at his apartment in Paris May 7, 2012, a day after the French presidential election. Hollande's honeymoon after his election as France's first centre-left president in 17 years was cut short...more
A man offers Ascot Racecourse mascot, Scotty, some food before the Mascot Grand National 2012 in aid of the Have a Heart Charity at Kempton Park race course in Sunbury on Thames, southern England May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An Afghan man burns charcoal as he carries a "spaand" or a traditional fire pot, at a market in Kabul May 7, 2012. According to Afghan tradition, the smoke from the fire pot which also contains incense, brings good luck to a person's life....more
Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Derek Morris (53) hits Nashville Predators right wing Patric Hornqvist (27) hard into the boards in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semi-final hockey playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, May 7, 2012....more
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is escorted by security guards as he departs New York City's Sheraton Hotel May 7, 2012. Facebook Inc kicked off its IPO roadshow in New York on Monday, attracting hundreds of investors to the Sheraton as the world's...more
Riot police detain human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow May 7, 2012. Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia's president in a glittering Kremlin ceremony on Monday, starting a six-year term in which he faces...more
Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta (L) and China's Minister of National Defense Gen. Liang Guanglie hold a news conference following their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Phillies Ty Wigginton (24) is out as he collides with the New York Mets catcher Josh Thole during the eighth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A woman listens to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Riot police chase opposition supporters during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow May 7, 2012. Vladimir Putin appealed for unity in Russia after being sworn as president on Monday and pledged to strengthen democracy in his new six-year term. ...more
Competitors take part in the finals of the men's 3000m Steeplechase during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko',...more
Democratic candidate supporters enjoy a helping of chicken bog in front of the old Pee Dee General Store during the Galivants Ferry Democratic Stump Speaking in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, May 7, 2012 in front The Galivants Ferry Stump is a...more
